iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro: Key differences in features and price

The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro now share more features than their names suggest. Both have a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion up to 120 Hz, Always-On display, Dynamic Island, Apple Intelligence, an 18MP Center Stage front camera, and USB-C.

Advertisement

The difference is the rear camera system. The iPhone 17 has two 48MP Fusion cameras, while the iPhone 17 Pro adds a 48MP Fusion Telephoto camera with up to 8x optical-quality zoom. The question is whether that extra camera, along with the Pro's other upgrades, is worth paying Rs. 52,000 more.

You can purchase your preferred iPhone at a competitive price, at Bajaj Finance partner stores with limited-time offers and discounts. Browse models on Bajaj Mall, compare display, camera, processor, and storage, and visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, you can split the cost into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer, reducing your payment burden.

Advertisement

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro: What do you get for the extra money? The iPhone 17 Pro adds more camera flexibility and hardware, but several headline features are now shared by both models.

Specification iPhone 17 iPhone 17 Pro Display 6.3-inch OLED, 120 Hz ProMotion, Always-On 6.3-inch OLED, 120 Hz ProMotion, Always-On Processor A19 A19 Pro Rear camera 48MP Main + 48MP Ultra Wide 48MP Main + 48MP Ultra Wide + 48MP Telephoto Zoom Up to 2x optical-quality Up to 8x optical-quality Front camera 18MP Center Stage 18MP Center Stage Video playback Up to 30 hours Up to 31 hours USB USB-C, USB 2 USB-C, USB 3

Disclaimer: Easy EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.

Is the Pro camera worth Rs. 52,000? The iPhone 17 Pro has 48MP Pro Fusion camera system and includes a dedicated 48MP Telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom at 100mm and 8x optical-quality zoom at 200mm.

The iPhone 17 has a 48MP Fusion Main and 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera. It offers a 2x optical-quality option through the Main camera, but it does not have the dedicated long-range Telephoto camera.

Advertisement

For everyday photography, the iPhone 17 already covers portraits, landscapes, people, food, and social media content well. The Pro becomes more useful for travellers, sports photography, concerts, wildlife, and other situations where subjects are far away.

Performance is another advantage The iPhone 17 uses the A19 chip with a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU with Neural Accelerators, and hardware-accelerated ray tracing. The iPhone 17 Pro moves to the A19 Pro with a 6-core GPU and Neural Accelerators.

The Pro model uses a new thermal architecture with a vapor chamber to help sustain performance during demanding workloads. This gives the iPhone 17 Pro a case for intensive gaming, video editing, and other sustained workloads.

For everyday activities such as messaging, browsing, streaming, photography, and social media, the A19 on the iPhone 17 already provides flagship-level performance.

Advertisement

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro price and EMI The starting price difference is Rs. 52,000, making the choice important.

iPhone model Storage Price EMI iPhone 17 256GB Rs. 82,900 Rs. 6,908 iPhone 17 512GB Rs. 1,02,900 Rs. 8,575 iPhone 17 Pro 256GB Rs. 1,34,900 Rs. 11,242 iPhone 17 Pro 512GB Rs. 1,54,900 Rs. 12,908 iPhone 17 Pro 1TB Rs. 1,74,900 Rs. 14,575

Disclaimer: Easy EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.

The price gap becomes more important when storage is considered. The iPhone 17 512GB costs Rs. 1,02,900, which is still Rs. 32,000 less than the entry-level iPhone 17 Pro 256GB.

How to choose between the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro Choose the iPhone 17 if:

You want an iPhone for everyday use.

You value a 120 Hz display and long battery life without paying Pro prices.

You mainly photograph people, food, travel scenes, and everyday moments.

You would rather spend the savings on higher storage. Choose the iPhone 17 Pro if:

Advertisement

You regularly shoot distant subjects.

You need 4K video and advanced camera controls for content creation.

You play demanding games or edit videos on your phone.

You want the most capable camera and performance system in the smaller 6.3-inch format. The choice depends on how much you will use the Pro-exclusive hardware. If its camera and performance upgrades match your needs, Bajaj Finance can help you spread the purchase cost across manageable EMIs.

Why buy with Bajaj Finance Browse and compare online: Explore iPhone models on Bajaj Mall and compare display, processor, camera, and storage before visiting a store.

Visit partner stores: Check shortlisted models at Bajaj Finance partner stores and get guidance from in-store representatives.

Opt for Easy EMI Loan: Finance up to Rs. 5 lakh with tenures of 3 to 60 months. Zero down payment available on select models.

Check eligibility online: Verify your pre-approved limit using your mobile number and OTP on the Bajaj Finance website.

Use the Insta EMI Network Card: Existing cardholders can convert purchases into EMIs instantly through a paperless process. For buyers comparing the iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro, the choice comes down to how much value they place on camera reach and Pro-level performance. The iPhone 17 is the better fit for everyday use, while the iPhone 17 Pro makes more sense for photographers, creators, and demanding users.

Advertisement

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.