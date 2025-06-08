IPL needs a 12-16 week window to match the likes of NFL: Mohit Burman

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) The Indian Premier League needs a 12-16 week operating window to match the brand value of top sporting leagues in the world including the NFL, NBA and Premier League, reckons Punjab Kings co-owner Mohit Burman.

At USD 16.8 million, the IPL is only behind NFL (USD 36.8 million) in terms of per-match value but needs to catch up with its global rivals like NFL and leading European football leagues when it comes to the overall brand value pecking order.

According to leading investment bank Houlihan Lokey, the IPL is valued at roughly USD 16 billion while one NFL franchise Dallas Cowboys alone is worth USD 9 billion, followed by New York Yankees at USD 7.1 billion.

NBA franchise New York Knicks is valued at USD 7 billion while top football clubs Real Madrid and Manchester United have drawn a valuation of USD 6 billion.

Compared to the existing eight-week IPL, the much longer windows of Premier League (August to May), NBA (seven months) and NFL (4.5 months) also push their valuations.

Burman spoke to PTI about the road ahead of the IPL and remarkable turnaround of Punjab Kings who reached the final after 11 years.

"We're already second in the world when it comes to per-match value, just behind the NFL. But overall brand value? That’s a different game. I think we need a 12-16-week window to get there," said Burman, who is also the chairman of Dabur India.

"That gives us space to tell better stories, build rivalries, and create more value for everyone - fans, sponsors, broadcasters. But it’s not just about length. It's about what we do in that time - the kind of content we push out, how we engage fans year-round, how we build the league beyond the season. IPL has the scale. Now it's about consistency and depth."

No need to take IPL abroad but can't take its supremacy for granted

=========================================

The IPL's dominance in world cricket is undisputed but to maintain that envious position, nothing can be taken for granted, said Burman.

"The IPL is already the biggest cricket product in the world, but staying there means not taking anything for granted. Player availability is crucial. We need a clean window where the best in the world can play without restrictions," said the 56-year-old businessman.

"The fan experience must keep evolving. It's not just about cricket anymore — its sport, entertainment, culture all rolled into one. We don’t need to take the IPL abroad — what we do need is to build global relevance. Content, players, and stories that connect with fans across the world."

IPL owners venturing into overseas league smart and strategic move

=========================================

Besides Punjab Kings, Burman and other team's co-owners have also invested in the Saint Lucia franchise of the Caribbean Premier League. Their IPL rivals too have expanded their ownership in multiple leagues including SA20, ILT20, MLC, CPL and most recently The Hundred.

Burman is all for taking the IPL brand to the world.

"It's a smart and strategic move. A lot of teams are now building a common core — with shared vision, systems, and values — across multiple leagues. That's what makes it sustainable and scalable," he said when asked about the trend of IPL teams expanding overseas .

"For us, the goal is clear: build the Kings ecosystem across geographies and formats. Whether it's IPL or CPL, we want to run our teams with the same purpose — high performance, strong culture, and deeper fan connection. We're not just creating teams — we're building a brand that travels. And this is just the beginning," he said.

PBKS reap rewards of success, up 25 percent year on year commercially

==========================================

The IPL and its franchises are in the pink of financial health considering the phenomenal growth of the competition introduced in 2008. Considering that, is the on-field performance of a franchise heavily linked to its commercial success?

"They go hand in hand. Strong on-field performances drive commercial growth — that’s the reality. Brands want to be part of winning stories. We’ve seen that this year — we're up 25% year-on-year commercially.

"More fan engagement, stronger sponsor interest, and better value across the board. This season proves that when your on-field and off-field stories align — that's where the real magic happens," he said.

Bringing Ricky Ponting on board was the turning point

=================================

Punjab Kings made their second final this season and first since 2014 after topping the league standings. It was a massive change of fortunes for a team that under-performed over the years. Ponting and Shreyas Iyer have been given a lot of credit for scripting the turnaround.

"The real turning point came when we took a step back to think the direction of the franchise. Getting Ricky Ponting on board was the first step in our revamp. His arrival transformed the energy — and the mindset," said Burman.

"Then came the auction, where we made strategic choice on balance, clarity, and intent. Backing Shreyas as captain was another big moment — he brought composure, vision, and a sense of Unity.

"They didn’t just see Punjab Kings as a franchise. They saw it as a project with potential. There’s no hierarchy here — just one team, moving toward one goal. That's a powerful thing.