IPO Blitz in Progress: 100+ U.S. Listings in 2025 — The Window Is Narrowing

The 2025 IPO Comeback After a lull in 2022 and 2023, the U.S. IPO market has roared back to life. As of early August, 210 companies have gone public in 2025, that’s more than 85.84% higher than at this point last year.

Some of the year’s most anticipated names have already hit the market. Circle Internet Group — the company behind USD Coin (USDC) — listed in June, raising about $1.1 billion. CoreWeave, which provides AI-focused cloud infrastructure, went public in March and has since risen roughly 250% from its IPO price. Astera Labs, which designs connectivity solutions for semiconductors, has also posted sizeable gains.

It’s not just mega-cap tech capturing investor attention. Smaller biotech and AI hardware IPOs have also delivered notable early returns. Even Reddit, which listed in March 2024, continues to draw interest as it builds its post-IPO track record.

Driving this resurgence are steadier interest rates, easing recession fears, and strong institutional demand for high-growth areas such as AI infrastructure, fintech, and enterprise software.

Why Lockups Matter Every IPO comes with a lockup period — usually between 90 and 180 days — when insiders, early investors, and employees can’t sell their shares. The idea is to keep prices stable in the early months after listing.

When the lockup ends, large blocks of stock can hit the market at once. That can drag prices down if selling is heavy, or provide a fresh wave of liquidity that helps prices find a higher level if demand is strong.

Late August through September 2025 will be a key stretch for several of the year’s most closely watched IPOs:

CoreWeave : The end of the lock up period is nearing, with over 37 million shares becoming eligible for sale.

: The end of the lock up period is nearing, with over 37 million shares becoming eligible for sale. Chime – lockup also expires in September 2025, setting up a similar unlock event. For investors, these dates could mark the last relatively calm stretch before insider activity adds volatility.

What the Numbers Show Renaissance Capital and Nasdaq data as of early August 2025 highlight how strong this year’s crop has been:

59% of Q1 2025 IPOs were profitable at listing, up from 29% in Q1 2024.

CoreWeave is up approximately 250% since its IPO.

Circle Internet Group has seen gains exceeding 420% from its IPO day. All are multi-billion-dollar firms backed by institutions and operating in high-growth sectors like AI infrastructure, cloud, and fintech.

Timing Risk and Opportunity Lockup expirations often bring asymmetry; the chance for significant price moves in a compressed timeframe.

Take CoreWeave: its lockup expires soon, releasing 37.5 million shares into the market. If institutional demand holds, any selling pressure may be absorbed swiftly; if insiders flood the market, a short-term sell-off is possible.

For investors, the days leading up to this expiration may be the last window to enter without navigating sharp volatility.

What to Watch For Not every IPO keeps its momentum after lockup. Key signs to track:

Institutional demand: Strong buying at IPO and in follow-on trading

Strong buying at IPO and in follow-on trading Revenue and margin trends: Sustained growth supports higher valuations

Sustained growth supports higher valuations Customer diversification: Reliance on one major client adds risk

Reliance on one major client adds risk Cash flow: Positive or near-breakeven free cash flow limits dilution risk

Positive or near-breakeven free cash flow limits dilution risk Lockup structure: Staggered expirations can soften volatility

Staggered expirations can soften volatility Sector momentum: AI infrastructure, fintech, and semiconductors are leading in 2025 Recent standouts by sector: AI & Infrastructure: CoreWeave’s Nasdaq debut in June became one of the year’s defining tech moments, with its cloud infrastructure platform, powered by Nvidia GPUs, drawing strong investor demand and lifting enterprise value past $100 billion within weeks. SailPoint also drew attention with a $1.38 billion raise in the identity security space, while Cerebras Systems’ pending listing is set to test appetite for next-generation AI hardware.

CoreWeave’s Nasdaq debut in June became one of the year’s defining tech moments, with its cloud infrastructure platform, powered by Nvidia GPUs, drawing strong investor demand and lifting enterprise value past $100 billion within weeks. SailPoint also drew attention with a $1.38 billion raise in the identity security space, while Cerebras Systems’ pending listing is set to test appetite for next-generation AI hardware. Fintech & Digital Assets: Chime Financial surged 59% on opening day, riding momentum in consumer-focused digital banking. Circle Internet Group delivered a sixfold jump shortly after listing, boosted by the U.S. Senate’s passage of stablecoin-specific regulation. Galaxy Digital and eToro also made their U.S. exchange debuts, expanding the roster of crypto-linked listings.

Chime Financial surged 59% on opening day, riding momentum in consumer-focused digital banking. Circle Internet Group delivered a sixfold jump shortly after listing, boosted by the U.S. Senate’s passage of stablecoin-specific regulation. Galaxy Digital and eToro also made their U.S. exchange debuts, expanding the roster of crypto-linked listings. Healthcare & Life Sciences: Hinge Health and Omada Health both tapped strong demand for digital health plays, each rising double digits after IPO. Metsera drew biotech interest with its obesity drug pipeline, while Caris Life Sciences used its $494 million raise to expand precision oncology work.

Hinge Health and Omada Health both tapped strong demand for digital health plays, each rising double digits after IPO. Metsera drew biotech interest with its obesity drug pipeline, while Caris Life Sciences used its $494 million raise to expand precision oncology work. Energy & Industrials: Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) raised $4.6 billion in Hong Kong, cementing its position as the world’s largest EV battery maker. In the U.S., Venture Global’s LNG-focused listing became the biggest capital raise of the first half, signalling continued investor appetite for large-scale energy infrastructure. The FOMO Effect In the IPO surge of 2020–2021, some of the biggest winners rallied again right after lockup expirations, especially when insiders kept most of their shares and institutions built positions. Those moments acted like a “second debut,” attracting fresh buyers. But the window can close quickly, leaving late entrants chasing higher prices.

With 2025’s top-performing sectors showing similar strength, any pullback around lockup dates could turn into a new base for the next leg higher, provided fundamentals hold.

Action Steps for Investors Navigating lockup windows calls for planning and discipline:

Identify Q2 2025 IPOs with expirations coming up. Check insider ownership and the scale of potential share releases. Track institutional buying, it can cushion volatility. Consider phased entries before and after lockup expiry. Monitor macro news – rate changes, trade developments, or sector headlines can magnify moves. Set alerts for exit points to avoid getting caught in a sharp reversal. By combining timely data with a clear strategy, investors can turn a potential risk window into a well-timed entry or exit.

