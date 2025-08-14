IPO Blitz in Progress: 100+ U.S. Listings in 2025 — The Window Is Narrowing

After a lull in 2022 and 2023, the U.S. IPO market has roared back to life. As of early August, 210 companies have gone public in 2025, that’s more than 85.84% higher than at this point last year.
Some of the year’s most anticipated names have already hit the market. Circle Internet Group — the company behind USD Coin (USDC) — listed in June, raising about $1.1 billion. CoreWeave, which provides AI-focused cloud infrastructure, went public in March and has since risen roughly 250% from its IPO price. Astera Labs, which designs connectivity solutions for semiconductors, has also posted sizeable gains.
It’s not just mega-cap tech capturing investor attention. Smaller biotech and AI hardware IPOs have also delivered notable early returns. Even Reddit, which listed in March 2024, continues to draw interest as it builds its post-IPO track record.
Driving this resurgence are steadier interest rates, easing recession fears, and strong institutional demand for high-growth areas such as AI infrastructure, fintech, and enterprise software.
Every IPO comes with a lockup period — usually between 90 and 180 days — when insiders, early investors, and employees can’t sell their shares. The idea is to keep prices stable in the early months after listing.
When the lockup ends, large blocks of stock can hit the market at once. That can drag prices down if selling is heavy, or provide a fresh wave of liquidity that helps prices find a higher level if demand is strong.
Late August through September 2025 will be a key stretch for several of the year’s most closely watched IPOs:
For investors, these dates could mark the last relatively calm stretch before insider activity adds volatility.
Renaissance Capital and Nasdaq data as of early August 2025 highlight how strong this year’s crop has been:
All are multi-billion-dollar firms backed by institutions and operating in high-growth sectors like AI infrastructure, cloud, and fintech.
Lockup expirations often bring asymmetry; the chance for significant price moves in a compressed timeframe.
Take CoreWeave: its lockup expires soon, releasing 37.5 million shares into the market. If institutional demand holds, any selling pressure may be absorbed swiftly; if insiders flood the market, a short-term sell-off is possible.
For investors, the days leading up to this expiration may be the last window to enter without navigating sharp volatility.
Not every IPO keeps its momentum after lockup. Key signs to track:
In the IPO surge of 2020–2021, some of the biggest winners rallied again right after lockup expirations, especially when insiders kept most of their shares and institutions built positions. Those moments acted like a “second debut,” attracting fresh buyers. But the window can close quickly, leaving late entrants chasing higher prices.
With 2025’s top-performing sectors showing similar strength, any pullback around lockup dates could turn into a new base for the next leg higher, provided fundamentals hold.
Navigating lockup windows calls for planning and discipline:
By combining timely data with a clear strategy, investors can turn a potential risk window into a well-timed entry or exit.
Managing IPO risk and opportunity means tracking a lot of moving parts, from pricing and early trading to insider unlock dates. Appreciate offers tools and features designed to help investors navigate these events with ease:
The 2025 IPO market is on track for its busiest year since the pandemic boom, with AI, fintech, and semiconductors leading the charge. August and September lockup expirations will test the durability of those gains.
For investors, preparation will matter as much as timing. The weeks ahead could offer the last stable entry points before the next wave of volatility hits and those who’ve done the homework, will be ready to act.
