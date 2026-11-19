Every time a new IPO opens, or a mutual fund launches an NFO, Indian investors face a similar question: should I invest in the new opportunity, or should I wait? IPOs offer the possibility of listing-day gains, while NFOs give access to a newly launched fund strategy. But neither is automatically a wealth-creation machine.

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The real answer is that both can deliver significant returns, and both can disappoint. An IPO’s outcome depends on the company’s valuation, business quality and post-listing execution. An NFO’s outcome depends on the portfolio its fund manager builds, the strategy’s suitability and the investor’s holding period. The better choice is not “IPO or NFO,” but the investment that aligns with an investor’s investment goal, research and risk appetite.

What does an IPO really offer? An Initial Public Offering, or IPO, is a company’s first public issue of shares. Investors apply within a price band, and shares are allotted based on SEBI’s allocation framework. For retail individual investors, allotment is subject to availability in the retail category and in oversubscribed issues, allotment is decided through a computerised draw of lots. IPO returns can arise in two ways:

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Listing-day gains: The gain between the issue price and the price on the day of listing.

Long-term returns: The appreciation in the share price over months or years, driven by earnings growth, business execution, sector trends and valuation. What does an NFO really offer? A New Fund Offer, or NFO, is the first-time subscription offering of a new mutual fund scheme launched by an asset management company. Investors can buy units at the offering price, commonly ₹10 per unit, during the NFO period. After the NFO closes, investors can buy or redeem units at the prevailing NAV.

An NFO doesn't provide a listing gain, like an IPO. The ₹10 price is just the per-unit price and not necessarily a reflection of the fund's low cost. Once the allotment is completed, the fund manager invests the money collected from various investors in different securities as per the investment objective of the scheme.

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This means an NFO’s return begins only after the portfolio is constructed. If the fund invests well, its NAV can rise. If the strategy underperforms or the market turns unfavourable, the NAV can fall below ₹10.

Certainty of allocation in an IPO vs NFO With an IPO, the number of lots an investor applies for is not necessarily the same number they receive. In an oversubscribed issue, retail investors may receive a smaller allotment or, in some cases, no allotment at all. Allotment to retail investors is subject to the availability of shares in the retail category, with the shares allotted on a lottery basis in an oversubscribed IPO.

With an NFO, investors can generally invest the amount they intend to allocate, subject to the scheme’s minimum investment requirement. So, NFOs tend to be more predictable in terms of allocations, but do not provide the listing-day upside that IPOs offer.

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Which has created more wealth? No single option is a permanent winner. IPOs can create wealth when investors buy fundamentally strong companies at reasonable valuations and stay invested through business cycles. But an IPO bought at an expensive valuation can underperform even if the underlying business is good.

NFOs can create wealth when they offer a genuinely differentiated strategy, are managed with discipline and are held for a sufficiently long period. However, because a new scheme has no track record, investors cannot assess how it behaved in earlier market downturns or sector rotations.

Therefore, the investment decision between an IPO and an NFO should depend on the underlying investment fundamentals, not the excitement around a launch.

Measuring returns the right way A simple absolute-return number can be misleading when investments are made at different times. For example, if you invest ₹10,000 every month in an NFO through a SIP, each instalment is invested on a different date and at a different NAV. An XIRR calculator helps estimate the annualised return by considering the amount and timing of each cash flow.

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Similarly, if you receive an IPO allotment and hold the shares for several years, an IPO return calculator can help you assess the return from the allotment date to the date of sale. For NFO investments made through SIPs or staggered purchases, an NFO return calculator can help measure performance more accurately.

But calculators only measure outcomes; they cannot predict them. Use them to review your investment, not to justify your impulsive purchase.

A practical allocation approach Rather than treating IPOs or NFOs as core portfolio bets, treat them as satellite allocations. A smart approach is to build the core of your portfolio through diversified equity funds, index funds, debt funds and other suitable long-term instruments.

Then allocate a smaller fixed amount to IPOs or NFOs as per your investment strategy. This prevents one high-profile launch from dominating your portfolio and reduces the impact of a poor outcome.

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Common mistakes to avoid Here are a few common mistakes that investors can avoid while investing in an IPO or NFO:

Chasing listing gains: A strong grey-market premium or heavy subscription does not guarantee long-term returns.

Assuming ₹ 10 is cheap: An NFO’s ₹ 10 price does not make it inexpensive; valuation depends on the underlying portfolio and future earnings potential.

Ignoring the scheme document: The investment objective, risks, expenses and exit load matter more than the fund’s name or theme.

Overconcentrating: Avoid allocating a large portion of your portfolio to one IPO, sector or newly launched fund.

Ignoring taxes and costs: Brokerage, transaction charges, expense ratio, exit load and capital-gains tax must also be taken into account when calculating returns, as they significantly reduce the net returns.

Confusing short-term gains with investing success: A profitable listing-day trade differs from long-term wealth creation, as they follow different tax rules and require a longer investment horizon. The bottom line So, which has really made more money for investors: IPOs or NFOs? An IPO allows investors to invest in a company in the primary market, but the allotment is not guaranteed. An NFO is a chance to invest in a new mutual fund scheme, but there is no track record of past performance.

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Neither side has a clear edge. But before you apply for the next hyped IPO or NFO, take a step back and do your research on the business or the portfolio, invest only as much as you can stand the volatility, and evaluate your returns over a suitable time frame.

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