IPV Wealth Wise Partner Awards 2026: A Key Event for Wealth Management in India

Equities, debt, real estate, and gold remain the bedrock of any sound portfolio; no serious investor would argue otherwise. But as India’s startup ecosystem matures into one of the world’s most consequential, a new layer of thinking is being added, not out of speculative excitement, but out of a fundamental shift in how we perceive risk. Following the massive success of the South and West India summits, which drew over 1,000 nominations, Wealth Wise Partner Awards backed by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), has accelerated its own footprint to match the rapid expansion of the startup asset class in a modern portfolio approach.

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By bringing the Wealth Wise Partner Summit & Awards 2026 to The Leela Ambience in Gurugram, IPV has moved beyond regional boundaries to catalyze a national dialogue. This isn't just an expansion of a summit series; it reflects how startup investing is scaling from a niche interest into a core pillar of India’s premier wealth and financial ecosystem.

Wealth Wise Partner Summit & Awards 2026

The Risk of Being a Spectator

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In his keynote address, Vinay Bansal, Founder & CEO of IPV, challenged the traditional "conservative" mindset that has historically kept private markets at arm's length. He offered a provocative re-evaluation of what it means to protect wealth in the current economy.

“For decades, the greatest risk to an Indian portfolio was volatility. Today, the greatest risk is exclusion,” Bansal articulated. “While the public markets capture the value of companies that have already arrived, the real wealth is being generated by the companies that are still being built. To ignore the private markets in 2026 isn't just being ‘conservative’, it’s choosing to be a spectator in the fastest-growing segment of the Indian economy.”

Bansal noted that IPV was structured specifically to bridge this gap, bringing institutional-grade rigor and transparency to an asset class that was once the exclusive playground of institutional VCs.

Key discussions revealed that startup investment is crucial for achieving better risk-adjusted returns in modern portfolios.

Celebrating North India’s Wealth Leaders

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The evening was opened by Anmol Sawhney, Lead, Investments & Investor Relations, IPV culminated in the Partner Awards, recognizing the wealth professionals who are leading this intellectual shift. These recipients were chosen through a stringent assessment process, weighing AUM growth alongside performance in portfolio curation.

Key accolades included:

Wealth Management Firm of the Year: InCred Wealth

Emerging Wealth Management Firm of the Year: Nexedge Capital

Excellence in HNI Client Advisory: Pace360 Insights from the Ecosystem

The Wealth Wise Investor Summit further enriched the dialogue with perspectives from those building the future of India. From the discipline of elite performance shared by Jonty Rhodes to the operational insights of Deepak Sahni (Healthians), Ashish Mohapatra (OfBusiness), and Dr. Ritesh Malik (Innov8), the message was consistent: the most significant value creation is happening within the private ecosystem.

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With over 26,000 investors and a track record of 56+ successful exits at a portfolio IRR of >25%, IPV’s footprint illustrates that the integration of startups into a portfolio is a logical evolution of wealth management, not a departure from it.

Institutional Rigor in Early-Stage Assets

The summit moved beyond the "why" of startup investing and into the "how" of creating a modern portfolio. During the panel discussion, "Navigating the New Age of Wealth Management," Arti Wadhwa Bhalla (Managing Partner, InCred Wealth) and Siddharth Sharma (Co-Founder, Money Tree Partners) joined Ankur Mittal (Co-Founder, IPV) to discuss the mechanics of diversification.

The consensus was clear: startup investing has outgrown its "angel" phase. It is now a disciplined asset class where wealth managers use curated, high-conviction deals to diversify risk across uncorrelated assets, seeking better risk-adjusted returns for their clients.

The Wealth Wise Partner Summit highlighted a shift in India's wealth management, focusing on integrating private markets into investment strategies.

A Mature Outlook

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With India’s wealth management sector projected to expand at a 10-12% CAGR, the summit underscored that the industry’s evolution lies in blending traditional expertise with innovative access. As the discussions at The Leela Ambience proved, the goal is no longer just to preserve wealth, but to ensure that investors are not left behind as India’s private markets redefine the national economy.

To explore professional partnership opportunities, visit: ipventures.in/become-a-partner

To learn more about startup investment structures, visit: ipventures.in/invest-in-startups

To know more about IPV Wealth Wise Partner Summit & Awards, visit: https://wealthwiseawards.com/

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