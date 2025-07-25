IPV Wealth Wise Partner Summit 2025: A Key Event for Wealth Management in India

A Night of Insight, Recognition, and Collaboration

On July 19, 2025, Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) welcomed wealth advisors, investors, and industry professionals for the IPV Wealth Wise Partner Summit and Awards 2025 (South Region) at the Taj MG Road in Bengaluru.

The event was attended by South India’s top wealth advisors and industry stakeholders, who gathered for an evening hosted by Inflection Point Ventures, one of India’s largest Angel investing platform with over 24,000 investors from 45+ countries, nearly a $100M investment in more than 280 startups, and 50 successful exits.

Atul Shinghal, Founder & CEO, Scripbox, at the IPV Summit 2025.

A key aspect of the evening was the recognition of wealth professionals across 10 distinct categories, including Wealth Management firm of the year and Outstanding Client Portfolio and Relationship Management, among others. From several competitive nominations, wealth advisors were recognized and awarded based on parameters such as expanding Assets Under Management (AUM) and Client Portfolio Curation.

The summit acknowledged achievements and served as a networking platform - highlighting the role of wealth managers in facilitating strategic investments in India's startup ecosystem.

IPV Wealth Wise Partner Summit 2025

Real-World Perspectives

Gaurav Nayak (SVP, IPV) began the event with a warm welcome, encouraging attendees to consider the evening an opportunity to develop partnerships and explore investment areas. Small group discussions and live Q&A segments were encouraged to foster engagement and insight.

A notable session was the panel discussion on “Navigating the new age of wealth management,” featuring Atul Shinghal (Founder & CEO, Scripbox),Tushar Agrawal (CIO, Nuvama Wealth)and Rohan Bajaj (Seasoned Angel Investor) moderated by Ankur Mittal, Co-Founder, IPV.

Atul Shinghal highlighted how digital platforms are reshaping investor behavior, with clients increasingly exploring options beyond traditional mutual funds and bonds. Tushar Agrawal built on this by stressing the importance of focusing on overall portfolio strategy rather than individual products—encouraging investors to diversify with high-risk, high-return asset classes like startups. Rohan Bajaj, an investor in companies such as OpenAI and Nutanix, added that allocating a portion of wealth to startups not only enhances portfolio diversity but also provides exposure to innovation and the potential for outsized returns.

Wealth advisors, investors, and industry professionals for the IPV Wealth Wise Partner Summit and Awards 2025.

Celebrating Excellence

The summit acknowledged performance in relationship and portfolio management, recognising professionals who combine integrity with innovation. Emerging startup success stories provided inspiration, illustrating how collaboration contributes to India’s startup ecosystem.

IPV’s Role in Portfolio Transformation

In his keynote, Vinay Bansal (CEO & Founder, IPV) explained how IPV’s platform aims to provide access to startup investing, managing risk and consistently delivering results over past several years since its inception by providing best in class portfolio returns, allowing wealth managers to integrate growth opportunities alongside traditional assets. To learn more about becoming a partner, click the following : https://ipventures.in/become-a-partner/

“Today, advisors can offer clients vetted startup deals with the same rigor as equity or debt,” he explained.

By curating high-conviction startup deals and delivering successful exits in the past year, IPV enabled advisors to potentially spread risk across uncorrelated assets and aim for market returns.

Informal Learning and Connections

Following the knowledge sharing sessions, guests attended a gala dinner. Discussions, brainstorming, and new connections continued into the evening, reflecting the summit's focus on engagement.

The Future of Wealth Management

As India’s wealth sector continues to grow at a projected 12–15% CAGR, this summit suggested that integrating startup investments can benefit both client portfolios and professional practice. The IPV Wealth Wise Partner Summit aims to set a standard, suggesting that the industry’s evolution involves combining traditional expertise with innovative opportunities. To learn more about becoming a member, click the following: https://ipventures.in/invest-in-startups/

