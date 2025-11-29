IPV Wealth Wise Partner Summit & Awards 2025: Highlighting achievements of Mumbai's wealth management landscape

Following the recent success of IPV's South & North India summits with 800+ nominations, Inflection Point Ventures hosted the IPV Wealth Wise Summit & Partner Awards 2025 for the west region in Mumbai – a gathering for investors & advisors contributing to growth, India's wealth and financial ecosystem.

On November 29, 2025, IPV brought together wealth advisors, financial planners, angel investors and industry leaders for the IPV Wealth Wise Partner Summit and Awards 2025 (West Region) at Novotel in Mumbai.

Alongside the Partner Awards, IPV hosted the Wealth Wise Investor Summit 2025, an event aimed at supporting broader access to wealth creation in India. The summit featured sessions on startup investing and market insights, with Ashish Fafadia of Blume Ventures & Amit Lakhotia of Park+, and IPV Co-Founders, as speakers, facilitating conversations between wealth advisors and aspiring investors.

The evening was opened by Anmol Sawhney, Lead Investments & Investor Relations, IPV, who welcomed guests with a warm address, set the tone for a night of discussions and recognition. The gathering saw participation from West India's wealth advisors and industry stakeholders for an evening organised by Inflection Point Ventures, known as one of India's most prominent angel investing platforms with over 24,000 investors spanning 45+ countries, nearly $100M deployed across more than 280 startups, and 51 successful exits.

The evening’s focal point was the felicitation of top-performing wealth professionals across ten award categories, notably ‘Wealth Management Firm of the Year’ awarded to Dezerv and ‘Best Family Office Advisor’ presented to Cyclo Investments.

Recipients were chosen through a stringent assessment process, with judges weighing factors such as AUM growth and demonstrated performance in portfolio curation and client management.

The summit not only celebrated achievements but also served as a networking platform, emphasising the role wealth managers play in guiding strategic investments within India's growing startup ecosystem.

Transforming Wealth Through Strategic Innovation

In his keynote address, Vinay Bansal (CEO & Founder, IPV) articulated how the platform has been structured to broaden access to startup investing while managing risk and aiming for consistent outcomes since its inception, supported by its portfolio track record.

"Today's advisors can present clients with vetted startup investment opportunities with the same level of rigor traditionally reserved for equity or debt instruments," he noted.

Through curation of high-conviction startup deals and a track record of successful exits in recent years, IPV has supported advisors to diversify risk across uncorrelated asset classes while seeking better risk-adjusted returns targeting .

Expert Insights on the Evolution of Wealth Management

One of the evening’s standout moments was the panel discussion titled "Navigating the New Age of Wealth Management," featuring Tushar Agrawal (CIO, Nuvama Wealth) and Vaibhav Porwal (Co-Founder, Dezerv), moderated by Mitesh Shah & Ankur Mittal, Co-Founders of IPV.

Vaibhav Porwal discussed the influence of digital platforms on investor preferences, noting that clients had increasingly ventured beyond conventional mutual funds and fixed-income instruments.

Tushar Agrawal complemented this perspective by underscoring the significance of holistic portfolio architecture rather than isolated product selection, advocating for diversification through high-risk, high-reward asset classes such as startup investments.

Honoring Outstanding Performance

The summit recognised performance in Relationship and Portfolio Management, celebrating professionals who blended integrity with innovation.

Building Connections Beyond the Stage

Following the knowledge-sharing sessions, delegates gathered for a gala dinner that encouraged meaningful dialogue, collaborative exchange, and deeper relationship-building. The interactions extended well into the evening, reinforcing the summit's commitment to fostering professional connections.

Shaping the Future of Wealth Advisory

With India's wealth management sector projected to expand at 13-14% CAGR, the summit underscored how integrating startup investments can enhance both client portfolios and professional advisory practices. The IPV Wealth Wise Partner Summit & Awards demonstrated a benchmark approach, showcasing that the industry's evolution lies in blending traditional expertise with innovative investment opportunities.

