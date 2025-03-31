Is India ready for next phase of crypto? Sumit Gupta of CoinDCX answers

With market volatility, regulatory debates, and technological innovation constantly reshaping the financial world, cryptocurrency continues to be one of the most closely watched sectors. In an insightful conversation, Sumit Gupta, Co-founder of CoinDCX, shares his perspective on the rising adoption of crypto futures in India, what’s drawing equity traders to this new asset class, and what it will take to build long-term success for the industry.

How has the crypto market performed recently amid global uncertainty and equity market fluctuations?

Advertisement

Sumit Gupta: The crypto market has certainly had an interesting run in recent months. One notable factor has been former U.S. President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto stance, which has created renewed momentum, especially around Bitcoin. We’ve seen new price highs and an increase in global discussions about regulation, with the U.S. emerging as a potential leader in Bitcoin adoption.

On the technical side, Bitcoin has been consolidating in the $80K–$85K range since March 12, after touching $100K earlier. This kind of mean-reversion is typical after a strong rally. Volatility remains inherent in the crypto space, and we expect to see fluctuations return to the 60–70% range—similar to what was observed in February.

Despite the volatility, the overall sentiment is optimistic. There's more informed discourse around crypto, and as the ecosystem matures, the long-term outlook continues to strengthen.

Advertisement

Are equity traders in India starting to explore crypto as an asset class? What are the opportunities emerging in Indian exchanges?

Sumit Gupta: Absolutely. There’s growing crossover interest from equity traders—both in spot and crypto futures markets. On our platform alone, we’ve seen a 350% growth in futures traders over the past year.

It reminds me of the early growth in India’s equity F&O segment. For instance, between FY19 and FY22, the number of unique individual traders in India’s equity derivatives market grew from 7.1 lakh to 45.2 lakh—a more than 500% increase. That growth was driven by better platforms and ease of access, and we’re seeing the same momentum building in crypto.

Today, Indian exchanges are offering crypto futures directly in INR. This removes the barrier of currency conversion and helps traders operate in a familiar environment. Features like profit & loss tracking and token prices in INR have made platforms more intuitive. With lower brokerage fees and access to over 300+ trading pairs, traders are finding more ways to diversify and take advantage of market opportunities.

Advertisement

For someone used to the equity market, how should they approach crypto trading?

Sumit Gupta: Crypto is a distinct asset class. While some of the mechanics resemble equity markets, the risks and behavior are different. That’s why I always suggest: learn first, trade second.

Many platforms now offer minimal entry points— ₹100, for instance—to encourage cautious participation. Leverage can go up to 100x on some assets like Bitcoin or Ethereum, but we encourage users to start small and scale up only with experience.

The key is informed decision-making. Whether you're a retail investor or a professional trader, a thoughtful, gradual approach will always serve you better in the long run.

What do you believe will drive the next phase of growth for India’s crypto sector?

Advertisement

Sumit Gupta: Institutional participation is going to be vital. In the U.S., we’ve seen how products like Bitcoin ETFs have invited greater institutional interest, bringing liquidity and maturity to the space.

India can follow a similar path, but for that to happen, we need regulatory clarity and a more favourable taxation framework. These will encourage long-term capital, provide confidence to investors, and support healthy growth.

If the ecosystem evolves in the right direction—with collaboration between regulators, exchanges, and the investor community—I do not doubt that India can become a key player in the global crypto economy.

Final Takeaway

As Indian investors explore new opportunities beyond traditional markets, crypto is increasingly being viewed as a space for innovation, diversification, and long-term potential. While the road ahead involves regulatory evolution and continued education, the foundation appears to be taking shape.

Advertisement

Note to the reader: Readers are advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and involve significant risks. There may be no regulatory recourse for losses arising from such transactions.

Mint/HTDS shall not, in any manner, be responsible or liable for the content of the article, advertisement, including the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, or affirmations expressed therein and is absolved from any legal action or enforceable claims. This content is for informational and awareness purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Additional note: The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed in this article are solely those of the individual interviewed and do not reflect the views of LiveMint, Hindustan Times, or their editorial teams. This is a paid feature and does not involve any journalistic or editorial involvement from either publication. LiveMint does not endorse or subscribe to the content, views, or opinions presented herein.

Advertisement

Readers are further advised that crypto products and NFTs are currently unregulated and carry a high degree of risk. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss arising from such transactions. Neither LiveMint nor Hindustan Times shall be held responsible or liable for any views, declarations, or opinions expressed in this article.