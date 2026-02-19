Is Your Portfolio Too “Desi”? These Red Flags Say Yes

Indian equity markets have delivered strong returns over long periods, building deep trust among domestic investors. But trust can quietly turn into concentration. For many Indian portfolios today, the risk is not poor stock selection, it is excessive dependence on a single economy at a time when market sentiment and capital flows suggest that growth, earnings, and innovation are increasingly global.
Home bias, i.e. the tendency to invest overwhelmingly in one’s domestic market, is measurable and persistent. When portfolios become structurally tilted toward one country, they inherit that country’s sector mix and growth ceiling, often missing out on opportunities across global markets.
Below are six data-backed red flags that signal when a portfolio may be too “Desi”, and what the numbers say investors may be missing.
As of 2025, India represents approximately 3.6-4.7% of global equity market capitalisation, according to estimates tracking global indices. Even after a strong post-pandemic rally, India remains a small slice of the global investable universe.
By contrast, the US stock market alone accounts for over 61.8% of global market capitalisation, while Europe and Japan together contribute another 18-20%. In other words, more than three-quarters of global equity value lies outside India.
When an investor allocates nearly all equity exposure domestically, they are implicitly making a concentrated bet that this 4% segment will outperform the remaining 96% of the world’s equity markets, year after year.
This mismatch between portfolio weight and global opportunity set is the most basic signal of home bias today.
A Global Investor Portfolio Study shows that home bias in India is close to 100%, among the highest levels observed globally. In practical terms, this means Indian investors allocate almost all equity capital to domestic assets, despite growing access to overseas markets.
For comparison:
This gap persists despite regulatory liberalisation, increased global fund availability, and digital platforms that allow overseas investing with ease.
A portfolio with near-total home bias inherits:
Diversification benefits that emerge across geographies simply never enter the portfolio.
Equity ownership is not just about where companies are listed, it is about where they earn.
Revenue exposure data consistently shows that Indian equity indices derive the majority of their revenues domestically. Estimates across Nifty-linked datasets indicate that roughly 70–75% of revenues of large Indian listed companies come from within India.
By contrast:
This distinction matters. Even if India grows rapidly, a domestically anchored earnings base limits participation in:
A portfolio can appear diversified by stock count, yet remain economically narrow by revenue exposure.
India’s equity market has a distinctive sector structure. Financial services dominate benchmark indices.
As of 2026:
By comparison, global indices allocate meaningfully to:
This means that even during periods of global innovation booms, Indian-only portfolios participate indirectly at best, and miss entire industries at worst.
Sector concentration is not a valuation call. It is a composition risk.
Currency impact is one of the least discussed, and most persistent contributors to portfolio outcomes.
According to RBI and Federal Reserve (FRED) historical data:
This matters because global equity returns are generated in foreign currencies. When investors hold only INR-denominated assets:
Currency diversification is not speculation. It is a structural hedge against domestic macro imbalances.
Between 2010 and 2024, global equity markets experienced multiple cycles driven by:
During the same period, Indian markets delivered respectable absolute returns, but relative participation varied sharply by cycle.
S&P Dow Jones research on global diversification shows that portfolios combining Indian equities with global exposure:
Missing global cycles is not about timing mistakes. It is about structural exclusion.
Foreign portfolio investors reduced exposure to Indian equities sharply in 2025, with net outflows exceeding ₹1.6 trillion. As a result:
This shift increases domestic feedback loops, where sentiment, liquidity, and macro shocks reinforce each other within one economy.
When both capital and earnings are domestically concentrated, diversification benefits weaken precisely when they are needed most.
None of these signals suggest Indian equities are unattractive. They indicate something else: concentration has crept in quietly.
A portfolio that is:
…is exposed to risks that diversification is designed to reduce.
Global diversification is not about abandoning India. It is about completing the portfolio.
For Indian investors, global diversification is no longer operationally difficult. Platforms like Appreciate enable access to:
The decision is not about chasing returns abroad. It is about aligning portfolios with the actual structure of the global economy.
India is a powerful growth story, but it is not the whole story.
When a single country represents 4% of global markets but dominates 90% of a portfolio, the imbalance is measurable.
These red flags do not require forecasts or opinions. They are visible in data.
And for investors willing to look beyond comfort and familiarity, they offer a chance to build portfolios that are broader, sturdier, and better aligned with where global earnings and capital actually flow.
Choosing between the two depends on your need for diversification. While Indian markets offer high growth, the US stock market provides access to global sectors like Big Tech and Healthcare that are not as well-represented in India. Most experts suggest a balanced approach to ensure your wealth isn't tied to the economic cycle of a single country.
Because many global trends start in the US, US stock market today can act as a leading indicator for global liquidity and sentiment. Furthermore, for Indian investors, US news often impacts the USD-INR exchange rate, which directly affects the value of international holdings when converted back to local currency.
Investing in the live US stock market involves currency risk and geographical risk. If the Indian Rupee strengthens significantly against the Dollar, your returns could be dampened. However, historically, the Rupee has depreciated against the Dollar, which has actually added a "currency cushion" to the returns of Indian investors holding US assets.
The US market today is considered more diversified because its companies derive nearly half of their revenue from outside the United States. Unlike the Nifty 50, which is heavily concentrated in financial services, the US indices offer a broader spread across technology, consumer discretionary, and communication services, providing a more "global" earnings pool.
Yes. Appreciate operates in full compliance with the RBI’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) and FEMA regulations.
Appreciate Wealth is designed to bridge the gap between Indian savings and global opportunities. By providing a seamless digital platform to invest in the US stock market today, the app allows you to diversify into high-growth sectors like US tech and global healthcare that are missing from the local Nifty 50. With features like fractional investing, you can start building a globally balanced portfolio with as little as ₹1.
Visit the new Mint x Appreciate US Markets page — where financial knowledge meets real opportunity.
To know more about investing in US stocks, ETFs, and Mutual Funds, click here.
Note to the reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.