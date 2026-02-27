ISB PGP MAX: Executive education for enterprise leadership

In today’s business landscape, senior executives are expected to operate beyond functional expertise. Leadership now demands the ability to interpret ambiguity, harness digital disruption, align diverse stakeholders, and create organisations that are both high-performing and resilient.

ISB’s Post Graduate Programme in Management for Senior Executives (PGP MAX) is structured to meet these expectations. The 15-month modular Executive MBA is tailored for professionals with more than a decade of experience who are preparing to take on enterprise-level responsibilities, while continuing in their current roles.

The programme challenges professionals to question existing assumptions, expand their horizons, and develop new approaches to problem-solving, innovation, and organisational growth. In doing so, it prepares them to lead with clarity and confidence in complex business environments.

A Strategic Curriculum Tailored for Executive Professionals

ISB’s PGP MAX is designed as a leadership experience that integrates business fundamentals with strategic thinking and personal development. The curriculum addresses the priorities of senior management, including long-term strategy, financial stewardship, stakeholder alignment, and digital transformation.

Delivered through 24 courses organised across 8 themes, the programme provides frameworks that participants can apply within their organisations. The interdisciplinary design reflects the realities of the boardroom, where decisions cut across multiple functions and require a holistic understanding of business.

Poornima Bushpala, who serves as Director at Manulife after graduating in 2019, shares her experience: "The rich global network of highly qualified professionals as peers, coupled with continuous learning and growth opportunities while pursuing the PGP MAX, enabled me to participate in international case competitions such as ‘Hult Prize’ and gain exposure to the startup community. This helped in developing entrepreneurial skills, which are considered key leadership attributes for senior executives."

In addition to academic learning, participants engage in labs and one-on-one coaching that focus on self-awareness, feedback, and behavioural change. By the end of the programme, they emerge with improved analytical capabilities and a clearer articulation of their leadership philosophy.

A Modular Design for Practising Leaders

ISB’s PGP MAX recognises that senior executives cannot step away from their professional commitments for extended periods. Its modular structure allows participants to balance organisational responsibilities with structured learning.

The programme is delivered through 12 week-long residencies held approximately every six weeks at ISB’s Hyderabad and Mohali campuses, along with an international immersion at a global business school. Spread across 15 months, this format requires roughly 60 working days away from the office, making it possible for participants to remain engaged in their roles, while integrating new insights into their day-to-day decision-making.

Participants engage in practical learning, case discussions, and international exposure, enhancing their ability to tackle real-world business challenges while maintaining their professional commitments.

Kulbhushan Singh Chib, serving as Director of Operations - Indian Army from the 2024 cohort, found the structure ideal: "ISB PGP MAX helped me navigate the transition from structured military career to dynamic corporate world with clarity and confidence. The curriculum provided strong foundation across finance, strategy, leadership, and innovation. The cohort diversity and programme intensity sharpened my ability to collaborate, lead, and make informed decisions. PGP MAX was a transformation preparing me for agile, purposeful business leadership."

This continuity between the workplace and the classroom helps ensure that learning is not theoretical, but relevant to ongoing business challenges.

Practical Application Through Experience

A key feature of PGP MAX is its emphasis on applied learning. Concepts introduced in the classroom are continuously tested through case discussions, simulations, and collaborative problem-solving.

Action Week serves as an on-campus module where participants translate strategic ideas into tangible outcomes, working through business scenarios that mirror real organisational challenges. Complementing this is Build 48, an innovation sprint that requires teams to respond to a live business problem within 48 hours, replicating the pace and pressure of executive decision-making.

The Leadership Lab further supports this experiential approach by combining 360-degree feedback with personalised coaching, enabling participants to identify strengths, address development areas, and build an authentic leadership style.

The international immersion extends learning beyond the Indian context, offering exposure to global faculty, organisations, and cross-cultural leadership practices.

A Network Unlocking Executive Opportunities

The value of PGP MAX extends beyond the classroom. Participants become part of ISB’s global alumni network of more than 20,000 professionals, including senior executives and entrepreneurs across industries such as technology, healthcare, finance, energy, and media.

This network provides access to diverse perspectives, cross-border opportunities, and professional relationships that can translate into mentorship, strategic collaborations, and board-level engagements.

Clearing the Air: FAQs

Executives often wonder how ISB’s PGP MAX differs from traditional MBAs. Here are some quick clarifications:

Is this a degree? No—it’s a certificate programme, but one recognised globally for its rigour and outcomes.

Do I need GMAT? Submitting a score is optional.

How disruptive is it to work? You can expect to spend about 60 working days away across the 15 month period of the programme.

Do I need employer approval? Yes, your organisation must endorse your participation. Preparing for the Next Stage of Leadership

Applications are now open for the ISB PGP MAX Class of 2026–27. For experienced professionals seeking to broaden their strategic perspective, strengthen their leadership capabilities, and prepare for enterprise and board-level roles, the programme offers a structured pathway forward.

PGP MAX is not simply an academic milestone; it is a platform for redefining leadership in a global, fast-changing business environment.

