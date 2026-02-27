ISB’s Chief Growth and Marketing Officer Programme Focuses on Scalable Growth Leadership

In a business environment shaped by rapid digital acceleration, splintering markets and shifting customer expectations, growth and marketing have become central to enterprise decision-making. Research by McKinsey & Company shows that companies with proactive growth leaders who prioritise digital transformation and agile marketing operations achieve up to 30% higher growth rates than competitors without such strategies. In this context, growth and marketing are no longer confined to campaign execution or brand communications, these functions now sit at the intersection of strategy, technology, revenue and customer experience, helping organisations enhance competitiveness, unlock new demand and improve efficiency and return on investment.

This is where the role of the Chief Growth and Marketing Officer (CGMO) has evolved. Today’s CGMO is expected to think like an enterprise leader, setting direction, aligning teams across functions, leveraging data and technology, and influencing choices that determine how and where the business grows.

Developing Enterprise Level Growth Leadership

ISB Executive Education’s Chief Growth and Marketing Officer Programme is designed for experienced leaders stepping into this mandate. The programme brings together ISB’s research-backed thought leadership and industry-applicable learning, translating evidence-based frameworks into strategic decisions leaders face in organisations. These include pricing and profitability, go-to-market architecture, brand and channel strategy, and the operating discipline needed to integrate digital and artificial intelligence enabled transformation into performance systems.

Delivered through five integrated modules and anchored by a parallel Business Leadership Challenge, the programme provides a structured learning journey that is both reflective and execution oriented. Participants learn with ISB faculty and a senior peer cohort through a blended format of live-online sessions and two campus immersions at ISB's Hyderabad and Mohali campuses (May 1–3, 2026 and January 11–13, 2027). This structure ensures that research-led thinking is consistently converted into workplace execution, rather than absorbed as standalone concepts.

Capabilities to Navigate Complexity and Drive Outcomes

The curriculum combines contemporary research, managerial frameworks and applied practice. By the end of the programme, participants strengthen their ability to:

Build a customer anchored growth perspective linking insight, market choices and enterprise objectives

Make growth-related decisions using financial reasoning, pricing strategy, operational alignment and macroeconomic signals

Understand digital business models and artificial intelligence applications through the lens of strategic impact and performance outcomes

Integrate brand, market and channel strategy into a coherent omni-channel go-to-market system

Strengthen cross-functional influence through storytelling, negotiation and stakeholder alignment A Structured Learning Journey From Insight to Execution

The five modules span: The Customer Centric CGMO, Strategic Intelligence and Execution, Digital and AI-Enabled Transformation, Brand, Market and Channel Leadership, and Enterprise Leadership and Influence. Learning is delivered through case discussions, expert sessions and peer exchange, and is reinforced through the Business Leadership Challenge, a sustained capstone track that helps participants apply learning to a strategic growth initiative over the programme.

View full Image The Chief Growth and Marketing Officer Programme at ISB equips leaders with skills in strategic foresight and enterprise influence. ( ISB )

Speaking about the programme, Pranav Jindal,Associate Professor of Marketing, ISB and Programme Director, said, “Growth and marketing leadership today carries an enterprise-wide mandate. It demands the ability to convert customer and market intelligence into decisive strategic choices, align cross-functional execution, and steward brand and commercial priorities with discipline. In parallel, leaders must harness AI, data, and digital models with rigour and governance to deliver measurable performance and sustained competitiveness in global markets.”

Designed for Senior Leaders: Flexible and Immersive

Built to be immersive without being disruptive, the programme follows a blended format that combines live-online learning with two campus immersions at ISB's Hyderabad and Mohali campuses. These in-person segments are designed to enable deeper integration of concepts, leadership reflection and high-value peer learning. The overall experience is complemented by faculty-led masterclasses, curated leadership panel discussions and collaborative reviews.

Programme Details

Start Date : March 15, 2026

Duration : 10 months

Format : On-Campus and Live-Online

Fees : ₹ 6,00,000 + Taxes On successful completion, participants receive a certificate from ISB Executive Education and become part of the ISB Executive Alumni Network, a global community of senior professionals and entrepreneurs. Alumni benefits include an ISB email ID, access to the ISB Executive Network portal, learning resources and programme fee benefits on future ISB offerings.

ISB’s Chief Growth and Marketing Officer Programme is designed for leaders who want to improve strategic foresight, expand enterprise influence, and build the capability to drive growth at scale in an evolving business landscape. Applications are now open for the upcoming cohort.

For more details on the programme, please visit here.