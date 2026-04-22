Ishan Kishan should continue leading SRH even after Pat Cummins returns: Bangar

Hyderabad, Apr 22 (PTI) Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar has backed wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan to retain the Sunrisers Hyderabad captaincy even after the return of Australian Pat Cummins, pointing to his tactical acumen while leading the side this IPL season.

Bangar also raised questions over whether Cummins, for whom Ishan stood-in as captain in seven matches so far, can stay fit throughout the tournament as he returns from a near year-long injury layoff.

Cummins has recovered from a stress reaction in his lower back, which ruled him out of the T20 World Cup and delayed his start to the 2026 IPL, and is expected to return for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday.

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"Ishan Kishan as a leader is tactically very good in terms of how he uses his bowlers. He understands which bowlers to use against which batters. It is a clear marker of how well he controls the game. He doesn't look clustered, is not hurried, and is taking the right calls on the field," Bangar, a former India batting coach, said on Star Sports.

"The way he used his spinners against DC was impressive. All in all, I believe that even if Pat Cummins comes back, Ishan should continue captaining SRH. More often than not, having an Indian captain brings consistency. You cannot be sure about how fit a bowler of Pat Cummins' caliber will stay throughout the rest of IPL, considering the niggles he's been dealing with."

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Bangar said that in the best interest of Sunrisers Hyderabad and to maintain continuity, Ishan Kishan should continue to lead the side.

"Ishan continuing with the leadership duties gives a lot of continuity to the players. That would be the way to go for Hyderabad."

Ishan, meanwhile, said his mantra is to overcome the fear of failure, keep moving forward, and reset completely between games.

"At this level, skill sets are quite similar. The real difference comes from mindset. For me, it was about improving how I reset between games, whether after a good performance or a bad one.

"Staying focused, hungry, and mentally present is key. You can't carry the fear of failure, if that thought comes in, you have to overcome it and stay positive. Over time, that awareness grows, and you start understanding your game better. It's about learning from your experiences but making sure you don't repeat the same mistakes," added Ishan.

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He said he enjoys a special relationship with his bowlers.

"My relationship with the bowlers is about keeping things simple and positive. With someone like Sakib Hussain, there's a natural understanding, and I've told him to stay relaxed. This is T20 cricket, everyone gets hit. What matters is how you come back," he said.