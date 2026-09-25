It is officially Dolly Parton Day, with parades, pink lights and book drives

Los Angeles, Sep 25 (AP) Across the world, communities are dedicating Friday to honouring the beloved country singer. The day is falling on a wink at Parton's hit song "9 to 5."

Parton, who died of cancer last month at age 80, built an impressive legacy over the decades as a singer-songwriter, actor, philanthropist and entrepreneur - leaving big and small ways to honour the icon.

In Nashville - where Parton had lived since she was 18 - the city will honor the singer with pink lights and posters and give away stickers, buttons and bookmarks. Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines announced it would hold a Parton-inspired karaoke Friday for travelers and employees. Tennessee state and local officials are currently in the process of renaming the airport after Parton.

"Dolly Parton's impact on Nashville will be felt for generations, through the music she has given us, the people she has helped and the example she continues to set," said Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell in a statement. "She has shown us caring for a community means showing up for one another."

Over in New Orleans, the marching group Krewe of Dolly will lead a parade through the city's French Quarter to honour Parton.

And in San Francisco, organizers are planning a public event in the heart of the city, called "Dolly Day," designed to be a celebration of life that will include "singing loud, dressing up, and being a little kinder than usual in her honor."

Parton made it her mission to improve literacy through her Imagination Library book giveaway program. The program has quickly expanded, resulting in more than a million books sent out each month to children in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia.

The Imagination Library is encouraging the public to give directly to their local Imagination Library Partner on Dolly Parton Day, or help establish a new program in their community.

Known for her hits "9 to 5," "Jolene," and "I Will Always Love You," Parton's catalog runs deep, and there's room to discover new favorites.

It was Parton's wish her songs would have a lasting impact, and that in turn, she would be remembered for trying to make the world a better place.

"I hope a lot of my songs may last that long. And I hope I'll be remembered as somebody tried to do some good in the world and left, you know, a few good things," she told The Associated Press in 2024. (AP)

ATR