It wasnt a choke but a walloping: SA coach Conrad after semis defeat to NZ

Kolkata, Mar 5 (PTI) Not the one to mince words, South African head coach Shukri Conrad said his team's nine-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semifinal here was "not a choke but a walloping".

Chasing a tricky 170, New Zealand cantered home in 12.5 overs, powered by their openers on Wednesday night here. While Finn Allen's 100 not out off 33 balls was the fastest century in the event's history, equally explosive was Tim Seifert with a 33-ball 58.

The ouster added to South Africa's growing list of heartbreaks in ICC world tournaments. The 2024 runners-up had entered the semifinal as the tournament's only unbeaten side with seven wins on the trot including handing out defeats to New Zealand (group stage) and home favourites India (Super Eights).

"I don't know if tonight was a choke. I thought it was a bloody walloping," Conrad said bluntly when the 'C' word was brought up given South Africa's past record of imploding in high-pressure games.

"In order for you to choke, you must have had a sniff in the game. We didn't have a sniff. In South Africa, we'd say we 'got moered (violent assault)'," he added in his inimitable style

He then used his native Afrikaans to best sum up the defeat.

"Tonight, we got a proper 'snotklap' -- that's an Afrikaans word for a real hiding, a smack you don't see coming. That's what it felt like," said Conrad, who had courted controversy during last year's Test series in India with fiery comments about wanting the Indian team to "grovel".

The literal meaning of Afrikaans term 'snotklap' is "snot smack", referring to a blow to the face or nose, so severe that it knocks the 'snot out of the nose.

The New Zealand bowlers set up the contest nicely with Cole McConchie removing Quinton de Kock (10) and Ryan Rickelton (0) in consecutive deliveries in the second over after they won a good toss.

Later, Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry stifled South Africa in the middle overs as none of their star batters -- Aiden Markram (18 off 20), David Miller (6), Dewald Brevis (34) -- could swing their bats.

It was Marco Jansen (55 not out; 30 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (29) who lifted their total in the death overs.

"We recovered nicely with Stabo and Marco but I thought New Zealand were excellent. They exploited conditions really well with their spinners up front and we just never got out the block. So, yeah, full marks to them," Conrad conceded.

"They were a hell of a lot better than us tonight. We just spoke about it, that it seemed like everything went right."

With their dream run crashing in the semifinal, he said South Africa did everything right but "chose a really crappy time to have a bad night."

However, he brushed aside suggestions that playing bulk of their previous matches in Ahmedabad had left them under-prepared for a different venue.

"There's obviously a lot to be said about playing all our games at Ahmedabad and then not having played anything in some of the other states. But again, that's no excuse," he said.

"They strangled us up front, lost wickets, didn't get any sort of momentum going. And yeah, a hell of a lot didn't go right tonight. But that was probably enforced because they were so good and they never gave us a sniff."

Asked how would the team overcome such a big defeat after a dream run in the preliminaries, Conrad quipped, "Hopefully we've got a carrier to pick us up to take us home. Look, I mean, the guys will be hurting and they obviously are, but it's not a hell of a lot. You get judged on World Cups and winning it."

Despite the crushing defeat, Conrad took pride in his side's seven-match winning run enroute the semifinals.

"I thought we did some exceptional stuff throughout the tournament. Played some really good cricket. I am incredibly proud of these guys," he said.

"Not many people gave us a chance of making the semifinals when we left home, given our form before the World Cup. But that's no consolation right now," he signed off.