Its cool and humbling: Starc as he nears Kapils tally of all-time Test wickets

Melbourne, Aug 6 (PTI) Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is just one wicket shy of equalling Indian great Kapil Dev in the list of all-time highest wicket-takers in Test cricket and says it would be humbling to be placed in that star-studded top-10.

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Starc has 433 wickets in 105 Tests, one less than Kapil. The two-Test series against Bangladesh beginning August 13 will give him an opportunity to surpass Kapil and South African pace great Dale Steyn, who has 439 Test wickets.

"It means I've played a bit," Starc told the Australian Associated Press when asked about the milestone.

"It is cool and very humbling to be spoken about it with those guys. But that stuff doesn't mean a whole lot while you're still playing. You don't get too far ahead," he added.

Starc leads the global wicket-taking list in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle with 46 scalps from eight games. In the all-time list, the only Australians ahead of him are Shane Warne (708), Glenn McGrath (563) and Nathan Lyon (567).

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The lanky bowler said he has worked hard to keep his body in good shape for the rigours of international cricket. The left-arm pacer played briefly in this year's IPL but hasn't been seen in action after that.

"When you're 36 and you've been around for 16 years, you'd like to think you've improved or got better at something," Starc said.

"You're also around that long because you're able to develop and learn and improve.

"And you add in a few things like the wobble seam, consistency and other things. I have a pretty clear mindset on it all," he added.

Australia vs Bangladesh Series schedule:

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First Test: August 13-17, Darwin

Second Test: August 22-26, Mackay.