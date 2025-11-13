Its never easy to come back after injury, but glad I have done it: Rishabh Pant

Kolkata, Nov 13 (PTI) Rishabh Pant will wear his India whites after a four-month hiatus in the first Test against South Africa here on Friday, and the wicketkeeper batter is understandably delighted to have made a difficult comeback from the latest injury setback.

Pant, who sustained a foot fracture during the fourth Test against England at Manchester in July, made his return to competitive cricket during India A's two unofficial Tests against South Africa A in Bengaluru.

"After an injury, it is never easy to come back. But God has been kind always and he has blessed me always, and this time also, and very happy to be back," said Pant in a video posted by the BCCI.

"See, every time I take the field, one thing I try to be is to be grateful. That's why I always look up and thank God, my parents, my family, everyone has supported me (during the recovery phase)," added the man who recovered from life-threatening injuries from a car accident to return last year.

Pant said his focus was on keeping his mind in a good space during the rehabilitation period, rather than worrying about external speculation about his future.

"One thing I do is to focus on controllables, luck is one thing that you cannot control. So, I try not to think about that, as there are so many factors that we don't factor in.

"But if you can keep your mind in a place where a lot of things are not affecting you, and you focus only on things that matter to you. You will find happiness if you keep on doing things that make you feel good, especially when you are injured," he said.

The 28-year-old said tough times can immensely educative.

"Just be in a zone where you feel comfortable, work hard, be disciplined, and be in a zone where you are ready to learn but still enjoying that time doing everything," he said.