ITW Universe on-boards MS Dhoni for Panasonic Life Solutions India

ITW Universe, one of the world’s most prominent sports, entertainment, and media consulting firms, announced today that it has stitched a partnership between former India captain and cricket icon MS Dhoni and Panasonic Life Solutions India, one of India’s leading consumer electronics companies. The partnership will see the cricketer endorse Panasonic’s latest line of technologically advanced ACs, loaded with AI capabilities and other smart features to provide superior and efficient cooling solutions. Keeping it cool is something often associated with MS Dhoni as a cricketer and captain because of his ability to remain calm under pressure in tense situations.

ITW Universe, which works with leading brands and major rightsholders in the high impact platforms of sports and entertainment, including marquee properties such as the IPL, the ICC World Cup and more, has previously worked with Dhoni on a variety of campaigns onboarding him as the ambassador for multiple iconic brands.

Mr Bhairav Shanth, Co-founder, ITW Universe, said: “We are delighted to have stitched this collaboration and look forward to seeing this partnership flourish. Our philosophy at ITW Universe has always been to provide solutions that significantly move the needle for our clients, and we have an illustrious history of working with MSD - he is someone whose appeal and impact as an ambassador is always spectacular.”

Mr Dhiraj Sharma, Marketing Head of Panasonic, said: “We are excited to have MS Dhoni on board. He is an icon in the truest sense of the term and a part of India’s sports and pop culture fabric, and the values he represents - trust, reliability, efficiency, and adaptability - are the ones that, as a brand, Panasonic always strives to uphold. It is a partnership that I believe will find strong emotional resonance and establish Panasonic firmly as one of India’s most admired consumer tech brands.”

Commenting on his latest association, Mr Mahendra Singh Dhoni shared: “It’s great to join hands with a brand that reflects shared values like reliability, trust, and a constant drive to improve. I have enjoyed working with the team at ITW Universe and look forward to this latest journey and to see what path Panasonic’s technology and innovative products chart in the future.”

In bringing the partnership to life, ITW’s talent management vertical, ITW Influence, and ITW’s Integrated Marketing Services (IMS) division helped map the attributes that best described Dhoni and the key brand attributes of Panasonic to draw out the strategy for the brand and facilitated the onboarding.