Jacob Elordi says his mother warned him not to work with Guillermo del Toro

Los Angeles, Feb 4 (PTI) "Euphoria" star Jacob Elordi says he wouldn't have opted to work with acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro on "Frankenstein" if he had listened to his mother.

The 28-year-old actor essayed the role of a monstrous creation in the 2025 film, which received 9 nominations for the 98th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor for Elordi.

Recalling an anecdote from his childhood, Elordi said his mother warned him not to work with the filmmaker after coming across the DVD cover of del Toro's 2006 directorial, "Pan's Labyrinth."

"And I saw the tree and the little girl, and I turned it around, the DVD case, and I saw the Pale Man. And I remember thinking, what is that," he said at BFI IMAX in London, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety

Although the film was rated "M", which stands for "mature" under the Australian film classification system, the actor was allowed to watch the film, but under a condition. "She said you must never work with this man," Elordi added.

On hearing the anecdote, "It's good to disobey one's mother," the director quipped.

The film was previously set to feature Andrew Garfield, but the actor exit the project due to scheduling conflicts. Elordi said he got excited about the film when he read the screenplay. "So excited and so sure when I read the screenplay for the first time, that I had no fear… there's no other filmmaker on this planet that could make a truly great 'Frankenstein' film," he said.

