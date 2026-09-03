Jadeja’s adaptability, Pandya’s composure fuel Kartik Yadav’s all-format ambitions

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Young spinner Kartik Yadav may have played only three Ranji Trophy matches so far, but he is already looking to emulate Ravindra Jadeja's adaptability and Hardik Pandya's composure under pressure to become an all-format cricketer.

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The 19-year-old from Uttar Pradesh claimed a five-wicket haul on his Ranji Trophy debut against Tamil Nadu last year. Though he went wicketless in the matches that followed, Yadav said the experience of playing at the senior level proved to be an important learning curve.

"Debuting at this age is a dream for everyone. You are debuting at such a young age, contributing to the team and doing well. Taking a five-wicket haul was a great experience," Yadav, who is currently representing Kashi Rudras in the UP T20 League, told PTI.

"As far as learning is concerned, learning will always be there. I went to that level for the first time, so I faced different conditions, different players and tough situations."

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The left-arm spinner from Prayagraj, who sees himself as an all-rounder, said he draws inspiration from Jadeja and Pandya to become an all-format player.

"I have always seen myself as an all-rounder. From the beginning, I have looked up to Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya," he said.

"The key things that I have observed in Hardik Pandya are his mindset, self-confidence and the way he handles pressure. No matter how intense the match is, he stays cool and calm. His belief that 'I am the best' also impresses me a lot."

Yadav said he finds similarities between his own game and that of Jadeja, particularly because of their ability to contribute with both bat and ball.

"I feel that his game and my game are a bit similar in terms of batting and bowling. I feel there are many similarities in the way he bowls," he said.

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"No matter what the wicket has to offer, he knows how he has to bowl so that things work out. I also try to learn that from him."

Yadav had an impressive run in the UP T20 League last year, picking up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 6.29. This season, he has claimed 10 wickets as the Kashi Rudras won five of their 10 matches to finish third in the league standings.

The young spinner said he sees himself as a player capable of contributing across formats and is keen to improve his ability to read situations and deal with pressure as he prepares for the upcoming domestic season.

"Last season, I felt that I could have read situations better, which I understood later. This season, I want to know how to handle certain situations and how to get out of difficult situations.

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"If the team is going through a tough situation, how can I get the team out of that situation? How can I make a good situation better?

"I see myself as a complete player for every format, so I will prepare for the domestic tournaments that are coming up. Right now, T20 is going on, so I will take some rest after the league and then start practising for the upcoming tournaments."