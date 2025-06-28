Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur join action thriller series 'The Family Man 3'

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur are the new nemesis of Manoj Bajpayee's spy Srikant Tiwary in the upcoming third season of "The Family", streaming service Prime Video has announced.

The OTT platform on Friday shared the first glimpse of the new season of the series, which will see Bajpayee reprise his character of Tiwari, a middle-class guy and a world-class spy.

"The wait is over. New season. New mission. #TheFamilyManOnPrime, coming soon in 2025," Prime Video posted on its official social media handles along with the teaser.

Created and directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the action thriller series will also bring back original cast members, including Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, ­Ashlesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha.

The third season is written by Suman Kumar in collaboration with Raj & DK.

“With each season, we challenge ourselves to elevate the story, scale, and performances, making them even more entertaining than the last. We're grateful for our fans' patience. Season 3 will push Srikant and his team to their limits, plunging them into a world of intense danger and personal challenges that will profoundly shake their bonds, all while Srikant simultaneously grapples with a new family dynamic.

"They'll face off against formidable new nemeses, and we're thrilled to announce that Jaideep and Nimrat will be joining our cast as these exciting antagonists. The Prime Video team has been a fantastic collaborator in bringing this new season to life," Raj & DK said in a joint statement.

In the third season, Srikant will expertly confront the looming threat to national security, while balancing the demands of family life and desperately working to mend his relationship with his wife, Suchitra, played by Priyamani.

The details of the characters being played by "Paatal Lok" star Ahlawat and Kaur, known for movies "The Lunchbox" and "Airlift", have been kept under wraps.