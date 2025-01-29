Japan visit: Mohan Yadav says all meetings, talks with heads of institutions, ministers 'positive'

Tokyo, Amid a high-voltage showcase of the State's vast potential to Japanese investors, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said all his meetings and discussions with heads of various institutions and government ministers have been "positive".

The CM told PTI that Madhya Pradesh presents massive business potential and attractive opportunities for Japanese organisations across sectors such as IT, education, healthcare and Railways and added that the two sides are working closely towards enhancing cooperation.

Yadav also visited Sensoji Temple on day-two of his ongoing Japan tour.

"When we travel as leaders, it's natural to think about how our state can benefit the most. We held meetings with heads of institutions, government ministers, and foreign ministers here to explore investment opportunities. All discussions were positive," Yadav said.

An action-packed morning saw Yadav holding extensive dialogue with Yuji Fukasawa, Chair of the Committee South Asia, Keidanren and Chairman of East Japan Railway Company, as talks centred on exploring opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration between Japan and India, with a focus on world-renowned Japanese railway technology.

Fukasawa expressed keen interest in visiting Madhya Pradesh and exploring opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation with the state.

Yadav also held discussions with Daiki Arai, Director of A&D Medical on day-two of his high-profile Japan visit, and the company has expressed keen interest to set up a manufacturing facility in the state, potentially within this year.

Earlier in the day, Yadav held talks with Japan's Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Hisashi Matsumoto to discuss strengthening Indo-Japan ties and boosting cooperation at the state level. The meeting took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On a four-day visit to Japan, Yadav is holding marathon meetings with marquee companies to showcase the state's potential to investors, and hardsell it as an attractive investment destination to leading Japanese companies.

His four-day visit is part of the 'Invest in Madhya Pradesh' business affiliation campaign that started last year. The campaign will culminate in the 'Invest Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025', scheduled to be held in Bhopal on February 24 and 25.