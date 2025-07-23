Japanese delegation visits Thiruvananthapuram Technopark to explore auto tech ecosystem

Thiruvananthapuram, A high-level delegation comprising officials of Toyota Motor Corporation, Japan, led by officials of DSI Technologies, has visited Technopark here to explore the scope of leveraging the automotive tech ecosystem nurtured by India’s biggest IT park.

The delegation, led by Kanji Ueda, president of DSI Japan, met Technopark CEO Col Sanjeev Nair and other senior executives, a release from the Technopark said here on Wednesday.

Vasanth Varada, deputy general manager , briefed the members on the state-of-the-art tech ecosystem developed by the Park.

Yoshihiro Iwano, general manager, Toyota Motor Corporation , Akinobu Wanibe, group manager, Toyota Motor Corporation , Rei Isogai, Katsuyoshi Hirano of the Toyota Tsusho Systems Corporation, and Hariharan, director and CEO of DSI Technologies were part of the Japanese delegation, the release said.

Technopark offers immense opportunities for top companies, with an existing ecosystem that leverages cutting-edge technologies such as AI, robotics, machine learning, and blockchain,” Sanjeev Nair said during his interaction with the delegation on Monday.

“Fruitful collaborations between companies are possible within the Technopark ecosystem through the exchange of technology and resources,” he said.

“We are impressed by the scale of Technopark’s tech ecosystem with companies of diverse verticals and domains functioning under an umbrella,” said Kanji Ueda.

“It is also notable that there are many Technopark companies that are into advanced automotive tech and we could explore the possibilities for a collaboration in CAD applications,” he said.

DSI Technologies has been operating out of Technopark phase I campus for the last two decades, and is an end-to-end engineering service provider offering CAD-CAE modelling and design, CAE analysis, CG modelling and customisation of software products globally to industries in Automotive, Heavy Engineering, Transportation and Aerospace sectors.

“It’s great to see a government-aided IT park is sustaining an ecosystem comprising all the latest and advanced tech,” said Akinobu Wanibe, group Manager, Toyota Motor Corporation , during the interaction, the release added.