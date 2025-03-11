Japan’s economy grew at 2.2 per cent annual rate in Oct-Dec, as consumers held back on spending

Tokyo, Mar 11 (AP) Japan's has cut its estimate for its economic growth in the last quarter of the year to a 2.2 per cent annual pace from 2.8 per cent as consumer spending hit demand.

The Cabinet Office said Tuesday that Japan's real gross domestic product, which measures the sum value of a nation's goods and services, also was lower due to higher private inventories than earlier reported.

It was the third straight quarter of expansion, and the government maintains that the economy is moderately recovering. On a quarter-to-quarter basis, seasonally adjusted real GDP grew 0.6 per cent, revised from 0.7 per cent.

Private demand shrank 0.3 per cent, worse than the 0.1 per cent given earlier. Exports grew 1.0 per cent, instead of the earlier 1.1 per cent.

Unlike the US and some other nations, Japan has been dogged by deflation, and these lower prices stifle growth. But recent wage growth has kept deflationary trends in check.

The slower growth than expected complicates policymaking for the Bank of Japan, which has been expected to raise interest rates.

Annual negotiations between labour and management are resulting in bigger wage increases and the central bank has said it will raise its benchmark rate if the economy holds up and prices continue to rise at the projected steady rate of 2 per cent.

The government kept unchanged its finding that the Japanese economy grew at a meager 0.1 per cent annual rate, the fourth straight year of expansion.

The outlook for Japan is clouded by uncertainties about the future course for the US economy and policies of US President Donald Trump, especially tariffs. Japanese companies rely heavily on foreign trade, and tariffs on Japanese exports as well as those of China and other neighboring Asian nations, as well as Mexico and Canada, would reverberate across the globe.

Trade minister Yoji Muto was visiting Washington on Monday in an effort to avert higher tariffs on Japanese exports of steel and aluminum, among other products.