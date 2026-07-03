Jashn Golf Estate to Unveil 18-Acre Ultra-Luxury Golf-Facing Community in Lucknow This Year

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 3: Jashn Realty plans to launch Jashn Golf Estate, an 18-acre residential project in Sushant Golf City, Lucknow, this Year . Designed as one of the city's most ambitious premium residential developments, Jashn Golf Estate combines golf-facing private floors, low-density planning, international architecture and over 100 lifestyle amenities to establish a new benchmark for luxury living in North India.

Jashn Golf Estate has been conceived to address the aspirations of modern affluent homebuyers who seek more than spacious homes. The development integrates wellness, recreation, hospitality and nature into one comprehensive residential ecosystem. Every residence has been thoughtfully designed as a fully equipped 4.99 BHK or 5.99 BHK luxury private floor featuring smart home automation, imported modular kitchens, servant quarters, private jacuzzis, expansive balconies, premium bathrooms and 100% power backup.

One of the defining highlights of Jashn Golf Estate is Lucknow's largest 66,000 sq. ft. clubhouse. The clubhouse offers luxury wellness facilities including spa, cryotherapy, salt therapy, yoga and Pilates studios, infinity swimming pool, fine dining restaurant, business centre, private theatre, gaming lounge and multiple entertainment spaces.

The master plan further distinguishes Jashn Golf Estate through more than 100 curated lifestyle amenities including floating padel courts, floating gazebos, musical fountains, natural ponds, mini golf, fragrance gardens, herbal gardens, meditation lawns, amphitheatre, landscaped walking trails, dedicated children's activity zones, pet park and scenic viewing decks.

The low-density planning philosophy ensures expansive green spaces, wide internal roads, golf-course views and enhanced privacy, delivering a resort-inspired lifestyle rarely experienced within urban residential developments.

Speaking about the upcoming launch, Rahul Aggarwal, Managing Director, Jashn Realty, said:

“Jashn Golf Estate is not simply another residential project; it is our vision for the future of luxury living in Lucknow. Every element has been carefully curated to create a destination where architecture, nature, wellness and hospitality come together seamlessly. We wanted to build a community that would be recognised nationally for its planning, lifestyle and uncompromising quality.”

Aggarwal added that Jashn Golf Estate reflects the growing maturity of Lucknow's luxury housing market, where buyers increasingly expect international standards of design, premium amenities and long-term value. He believes the development will contribute significantly to positioning Lucknow among India's emerging ultra-luxury residential destinations.

The project also incorporates sustainable infrastructure including rainwater harvesting, automatic irrigation systems, full-grown tree plantations, ambient façade lighting, three-tier security and precast drainage systems, reinforcing Jashn Realty's commitment to responsible urban development.

With its unveiling, Jashn Golf Estate is expected to become one of Lucknow's most talked-about luxury addresses, offering a lifestyle that combines exclusivity, comfort and global design standards. By bringing together world-class amenities, golf-facing residences and thoughtful planning, Jashn Golf Estate represents a significant milestone in the evolution of premium real estate in Tier-II India.

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