Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Meets Diaspora in London After Davos Visit

Chief minister highlights global presence of Jharkhand’s scholars; traditional welcome marks arrival in UK.

Focus
Published23 Jan 2026, 08:03 PM IST
After attending the World Economic Forum, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was received warmly in London by the state's diaspora.
After attending the World Economic Forum, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was received warmly in London by the state's diaspora.(Hemant Soren-X)
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren arrived in London late Wednesday along with MLA Kalpana Murmu Soren and other members of the official delegation after concluding engagements at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The chief minister was accorded a warm reception by Jharkhand scholars and members of the state’s diaspora living in London, who welcomed him with traditional tribal music and songs. The event highlighted the cultural connection maintained by the diaspora with their home state.

Speaking on the occasion, Soren said he was deeply touched by the welcome and praised Jharkhand’s scholars and professionals for carrying the state’s identity on global platforms. He noted that their achievements abroad were contributing to Jharkhand’s growing recognition internationally.

Kalpana Murmu Soren thanked the diaspora members for the late-night reception and extended greetings to all present. She acknowledged the role of Jharkhand’s global community in strengthening cultural ties and fostering goodwill for the state.

The interaction underscored the Jharkhand government’s engagement with its global diaspora and reflected the emotional bond shared by overseas Jharkhandis with their homeland.

 
 
Government News
