Jharkhand holds talks with Infosys on AI, digital skills at World Economic Forum

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday held discussions with Infosys Global on potential collaboration in technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital skills development during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Ashish Kumar Das, executive vice-president, Infosys Global (California), to explore areas where technology-led interventions could support the state’s long-term development priorities. Officials said the discussions were exploratory and focused on identifying areas for further evaluation rather than announcing specific projects or investments.

One of the key areas under discussion was skill development for Jharkhand’s youth, particularly in digital technologies and AI. According to officials, the state is examining ways to expand re-skilling and up-skilling programmes to improve employability in technology-driven sectors. Infosys’ digital learning platform, Wingspan, was discussed as a possible medium to support structured training programmes, subject to further assessment and alignment with the state’s requirements.

The meeting also covered the use of AI-based solutions in the mining sector, which plays a significant role in Jharkhand’s economy. Discussions included how digital tools and data-driven systems could be used to improve productivity, operational efficiency, and safety in mining operations. Infosys indicated that it could share details of its existing AI-led digital transformation solutions relevant to mining and allied sectors in subsequent interactions.

As a follow-up to the meeting, both sides agreed to hold a virtual session in February to examine specific use cases and assess the feasibility of potential pilot projects. Officials said the session is expected to involve technical teams from both sides and focus on practical applications rather than broad policy discussions.

Infosys also invited the chief minister, the state’s chief secretary, and senior officials to visit Infosys House, where the company plans to demonstrate its AI-based innovations and enterprise technology platforms. The proposed visit is intended to provide state officials with a clearer understanding of the technologies discussed and their possible application in Jharkhand.

The engagement with Infosys is part of a wider set of meetings being held by the Jharkhand government on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum to engage with global companies and institutions. The state has been using such platforms to explore partnerships related to technology adoption, workforce development, and industrial modernisation.

In recent years, Jharkhand has taken steps to expand digital service delivery and strengthen skill development programmes, while also exploring the use of technology in traditional sectors such as mining and manufacturing. Officials said that any collaboration emerging from the Davos discussions would be subject to detailed evaluation, approvals, and alignment with the state’s policy framework.