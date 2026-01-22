Jharkhand holds talks with Lulu Group at Davos to expand market access for local produce

The Jharkhand government has held discussions with global retail major Lulu Group to explore the sourcing of agriculture-based and forest-based products from the State, with a view to improving market access for farmers and women-led producer groups.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, where Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Yusuff Ali, Founder and Managing Director of the Lulu Group. Officials said the interaction focused on potential pathways to integrate products from Jharkhand into the retailer’s domestic and international supply chains.

According to officials familiar with the talks, Lulu Group indicated an interest in sourcing select agricultural and forest-based products cultivated or processed in Jharkhand, subject to assessments of quality, scale, and supply consistency. The proposed engagement is expected to benefit farmers, women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and communities engaged in forest produce-based livelihoods by linking them to organised retail markets.

Lulu Group operates retail outlets across multiple Indian states and international markets, including West Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. Officials said that products from Jharkhand could potentially align with the Group’s existing value chains, provided they meet regulatory and operational requirements.

During the meeting, the retailer also conveyed its willingness to explore capacity-building initiatives within the State. These could include measures to strengthen aggregation mechanisms, improve quality assurance processes, and enhance supply-chain readiness to meet large-scale retail standards. Officials noted that such interventions would be critical for ensuring reliable sourcing and compliance with market norms.

As part of the next steps, a high-level delegation from Lulu Group is expected to visit Jharkhand to conduct an on-ground assessment of production capacity, aggregation infrastructure, and logistics capabilities. The visit is expected to help identify specific product categories and evaluate the feasibility of sustained sourcing arrangements.

The Jharkhand government has indicated that it is seeking to position the State as a sourcing partner within the retailer’s broader supply ecosystem. Officials said the focus would be on structured engagement with farmer collectives, SHGs, and forest produce groups to ensure traceability, scale, and adherence to quality benchmarks.

The talks at Davos are part of Jharkhand’s wider efforts to attract private-sector participation in agriculture and allied sectors, and to strengthen market linkages for local producers. In recent years, the State has undertaken initiatives to promote value addition in agriculture and minor forest produce, alongside efforts to strengthen producer organisations and improve post-harvest infrastructure.

