Jiraaf becomes the first OBPP platform to launch bond research reports for retail investors

India’s bond market is becoming more accessible to retail investors, but access alone is not enough. For decades, this was a market shaped largely by institutional participants, who had the advantage of deeper research, stronger credit understanding and better pricing context. Retail investors, by comparison, often had access to the product without access to the same depth of analysis, creating a persistent information asymmetry.

Jiraaf, the first OBPP platform in India to launch Research Analyst reports on bonds for retail investors, is closing that information gap. With the launch of Research Analyst reports on bond issuances by SEBI-registered Research Analysts, the platform is making bond investing more transparent, more research-driven and far more informed for individual investors.

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Why Jiraaf’s bond research report launch is a landmark step for transparency in retail bond investing This launch marks an important step in the evolution of India’s retail fixed-income market. Online bond investing has expanded steadily, but structured bond-issue level (ISIN level) research has remained limited for individual investors. Jiraaf’s new offering changes that by bringing SEBI-registered research directly to investors at the bond-issue level.

That matters because bond investing is not just about spotting an attractive yield. It is about understanding whether the yield adequately compensates for the risk. By becoming the first OBPP platform in India to launch such research reports on bonds, Jiraaf is adding a much-needed layer of analysis to the retail investing journey.

What are research reports? A research report is a structured analytical document that helps investors evaluate an investment opportunity using both numbers and judgment. It helps investors go beyond headline returns and understand whether an investment aligns with their risk appetite and potential returns.

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Most Indian investors are already familiar with equity research reports. These typically analyse a company’s earnings, management quality, business outlook, sector trends and valuation before arriving at a recommendation such as buy, hold or sell. In short, they help investors make decisions based on deeper analysis rather than market noise.

Bond research reports serve the same broad purpose, but their application is more specific.

How bond research reports differ from equity research reports An equity research report is usually written on the company as a whole because a listed company generally has one listed equity share. The investment thesis is built around that one security.

Bond research reports work differently. A company may have one listed equity, but it can have multiple bond issuances in the market with different maturities, coupon structures, security cover, seniority, covenants and repayment terms. That means the same company can have several debt instruments, each with a different risk-return profile.

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This is why a bond research report is prepared for a specific bond issue, identified by its ISIN, rather than only for the company. That issue-level focus is what makes bond research especially valuable. It allows investors to assess not just who issued the bond (borrower), but whether that particular issuance is attractive in terms of returns relative to the risk involved.

Why bond-issue level analysis matters For retail investors, this distinction can significantly improve decision-making.

Take a large issuer such as Tata Capital or any other regular corporate borrower in the debt market. An equity investor has one stock to evaluate. A bond investor, however, may be choosing among several issuances from the same company. One bond may be secured, another unsecured. One may mature sooner, another later. One may offer a higher yield because of structural factors, while another may trade differently because of market demand.

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Without issue-level analysis, investors may assume that all bonds from the same issuer are broadly similar. They are not.

A bond research report helps investors evaluate each issue separately, compare it with bonds from peer issuers carrying similar ratings, study yield differences, and identify whether the pricing makes sense. In simple terms, it gives investors a sharper lens to judge debt opportunities.

Putting the risk-return trade-off into perspective This is where bond research reports become especially powerful. They help clearly frame the risk-return trade-off.

In the bond market, yield is often the first figure that grabs attention. A bond offering 12% p.a. may look attractive at first glance. But the real question is whether that return is enough compensation for the credit risk, liquidity risk and issue-specific risk involved.

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For example, a bond with a BBB- rating and a 12% return may not be attractive, because the risk is high relative to the return offered. In contrast, a bond with a slightly lower return of 11% but a higher credit rating of A is better aligned, as the return more appropriately matches the lower risk.

This is the real value of a research report. It does not merely present the bond. It interprets it. It helps the investor judge whether the yield on offer is appropriate for the level of risk being taken.

How investors can use RA reports to optimize their bond portfolios For bond investors, these reports can also become practical portfolio-building tools. They can help compare issues across issuers, tenures and ratings, making it easier to avoid over-concentration in one credit bucket or one kind of risk.

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An investor looking to build a diversified bond portfolio can use RA reports to identify which issues offer better relative value, which may be overpriced for the risk, and where more attractive yield opportunities may exist among comparable bonds. In that sense, RA reports can help optimize portfolios not only for return, but also for quality, diversification and risk-adjusted income.

Why this matters for retail investors India’s retail bond market has grown faster in access than in analysis. Investors today can browse bond offerings online, compare coupons and check ratings, but many still do not have the tools to judge whether a bond is truly investible at the offered yield.

That is the gap Jiraaf is addressing. By offering Research Analyst reports prepared by SEBI-registered Research Analysts, the platform is bringing a more institutional-style decision framework to individual investors. Instead of relying only on headline returns, issuer familiarity or broad assumptions around ratings, investors can now take a more informed and research-backed view.

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The launch also fits into Jiraaf’s broader effort to make bond investing more transparent and data backed. Alongside tools such as Bond Analyzer and Bond AI, the new reports strengthen the platform’s fixed-income toolkit. Bond Analyzer helps investors compare bonds and yields across issuers. Bond AI aims to simplify and educate bond discovery and interpretation. RA reports now add a deeper layer of regulated, issue-level analysis. Investors exploring fixed income can check out these research reports to better understand how the analysis works in practice.

A meaningful step in the evolution of India’s bond market Jiraaf’s launch is more than a product update. It reflects a broader shift in how retail bond investing in India is evolving. As the market opens up, the next phase of growth will not be driven by access alone. It will be driven by informed access.

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If equity investing became more transparent and research-led through professional research, fixed-income investing may now be moving in the same direction. By becoming the first OBPP platform in India to launch research reports on bonds, Jiraaf is helping build the analytical infrastructure that retail bond investors have long needed.

For investors looking to build or refine their fixed-income allocation, these research analyst reports serve as a solid tool for making informed decisions.