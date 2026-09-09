Joint home loan planning: Combining incomes while keeping repayment responsibilities clear

Buying a home often stretches a single income further than it can comfortably go, which is why many buyers apply together with a spouse, a parent, or a sibling, rather than alone. Combining incomes on a joint home loan can raise how much you're eligible to borrow, but it also means every applicant is equally on the hook for repayment, not just for their notional share of the property.

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Loan amounts of up to Rs. 15 crore* are available with the Bajaj Finance Home Loan, alongside a repayment tenure of up to 32 years*, based on eligibility assessed on the combined profile.

How does a joint home loan work when you're combining incomes? When you apply jointly, the lender looks at the combined income of all applicants to assess how much the group can be eligible to borrow, rather than assessing each person's income in isolation. This typically raises the loan amount you can qualify for compared to what any one applicant would get alone. In exchange, every applicant on the housing loan is jointly and individually responsible for the full EMI, regardless of how the underlying property ownership is split.

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Does every applicant need to be a co-owner of the property? This is a property and ownership question that sits outside the loan itself, and it varies by lender and by how the applicants choose to structure ownership. What the loan documentation reflects is who is legally responsible for repayment — that's a separate matter from how the property title is held, and applicants should clarify both with their lender and, where relevant, a legal advisor before finalising the application.

How does eligibility differ across applicant types on a joint loan? Eligibility criteria differ depending on each applicant's employment status. For salaried applicants, the Bajaj Finance Home Loan requires Indian citizenship and residency, along with a minimum of three years' work experience in a public sector firm, private sector firm, or MNC. For self-employed applicants, a minimum business vintage of five years is required. If you're applying jointly with one salaried and one self-employed applicant, both sets of criteria apply to their respective applicant, and it's worth checking early.

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What documents does each applicant need to submit? Every applicant on a joint loan typically needs to provide their own set of supporting documents, not just one combined set for the household:

Document type Applies to KYC documents (identity and address proof) Every applicant Salary slips Salaried applicants Profit and loss statement Self-employed applicants Proof of business existence Self-employed applicants Property documents (title deed, allotment letter) Submitted once for the property, covering all applicants

Does a joint loan affect the interest rate you're offered? The rate offered depends on the overall risk profile the lender assesses, which includes the combined income, credit history and employment profile of all applicants together. The Bajaj Finance Home Loan carries interest rates starting from 7.25%* p.a. for salaried applicants and 7.70%* p.a. for self-employed applicants — where a joint loan includes both applicant types, the applicable rate and terms are determined by the lender's overall assessment of the application, not automatically the lower of the two individual rates.

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What role does each applicant's credit score play? Lenders generally look for a CIBIL Score of 725 or above on a home loan application. On a joint loan, a weak score for one applicant can affect the overall assessment even if the other applicant's profile is strong, so it's worth both applicants checking their individual scores before applying together, rather than assuming a strong primary applicant offsets a weaker co-applicant's history.

How do age limits work on a joint application? Age limits are assessed at loan maturity, not at the time of application, for each applicant on the loan. Where applicants are of different ages, this can affect the maximum tenure the lender is willing to offer, since the tenure typically has to fit within the limit for whichever applicant reaches the maturity age threshold first.

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What happens to tax benefits when the loan is shared? Home loan tax deductions (Section 24(b) for interest and Section 80C for principal) are available only if you opt for the old tax regime; they are not available for self-occupied properties under the new tax regime. In a joint home loan, each co-owner who is also a co-borrower and who actually contributes to repayments can claim these deductions separately in their own return, subject to the usual per-person caps (up to Rs. 2 lakh each on interest and up to Rs. 1.5 lakh each on principal under the old regime). Because eligibility depends on your chosen regime, ownership share, and repayment pattern, it’s wise to confirm your exact claim with a tax advisor rather than assuming a joint loan automatically doubles the benefit for both applicants.

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What happens if one applicant's circumstances change later? A joint loan is a long-term commitment for both applicants, and it's worth thinking through what happens if one applicant's income or employment status changes over the loan's tenure: a job loss, a career break, or a significant income drop. Since every applicant is jointly and individually responsible for the full EMI, the remaining applicant or applicants would need to continue servicing the loan even if one person's contribution changes. This isn't a reason to avoid a joint loan, since it's precisely the combined-income advantage that made the higher loan amount possible in the first place, but it is a reason to have an honest conversation with your co-applicant about what the repayment plan looks like if either income changes before you finalise the amount you borrow.

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What mistakes do joint applicants commonly make? One common mistake is sizing the loan around the combined income at its current peak, without building in room for either applicant's income to dip in a difficult year. Another is not checking both applicants' credit scores independently before applying, only to be surprised when a weaker co-applicant score affects the terms offered on the whole loan. A third is treating the joint application as purely a financial exercise without also discussing property ownership, inheritance implications, or what happens to the loan and the property if the applicants' personal circumstances — such as a relationship — change over the decades a home loan typically runs.

What should you and your co-applicant settle before applying? The Bajaj Finance Home Loan application can be initiated online, and doorstep document pick-up is available in place of branch visits for all applicants involved. Before applying, sit down with your co-applicant and go through both incomes, both credit profiles, and the combined EMI you'd be signing up for — a joint loan raises what you can borrow, but it also means the repayment responsibility doesn't stay neatly divided if one applicant's circumstances change.

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This is sponsored content published in partnership with Bajaj Finance Home Loan. It is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be treated as financial advice. Readers should verify current rates, fees and eligibility criteria directly with the lender before making a borrowing decision, and should consult a tax advisor for guidance specific to their situation. Figures marked with an asterisk (*) are subject to terms and conditions applicable on the lender's website. Terms and conditions apply.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.

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