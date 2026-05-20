JSW Dulux reports strong FY26 profits; targets growth in FY27

JSW Dulux closed fiscal year 2026 (FY26) with a record net consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,973.8 crore, marking a staggering fivefold increase from the ₹429.5 crore posted in FY25. Despite warnings that Middle East-driven raw material inflation and domestic gas supply disruptions will strain near-term margins, the company has firmly targeted double-digit volume growth for FY27.

Financial performance overview Total income for the year slipped 9.74% to ₹3,697.7 crore from ₹4,096.9 crore in FY25, a divergence from the profit trajectory that reflects the ongoing consolidation of the business following last year's ownership change, as well as the broader cost pressures now weighing on India's paint sector. The quarter that closed out the year told a similar story, where Q4 FY26 saw total income fall 6.57% to ₹950.4 crore from ₹1,017.2 crore a year earlier, even as profit after tax climbed 15.96% to ₹125.7 crore from ₹108.4 crore.

Key Financial Highlights

Metric FY25 FY26 YoY Change (%) Total Income ₹ 4,096.9 cr ₹ 3,697.7 cr -9.74% Profit After Tax (PAT) ₹ 429.5 cr ₹ 1,973.8 cr +359.5% Q4 Total Income ₹ 1,017.2 cr ₹ 950.4 cr -6.57% Q4 Profit After Tax ₹ 108.4 cr ₹ 125.7 cr +15.96%

Strategic price corrections Much of the volume recovery in decorative paints came from a deliberate strategic reset. JSW Dulux corrected price premiums in its core brands during Q3 and Q4 FY26, a move that initially compressed realisations but unlocked a strong rebound in demand. It was a calculated trade-off, and by the final quarter, it appeared to have worked.

Rajiv Rajgopal, Joint Managing Director and CEO, said, “We delivered a strong finish to the year with robust 23% volume growth and 6.2% revenue growth in our retained business. In decorative paints, we corrected price premiums in core brands in Q3 and Q4 FY2025-26, which led to a strong rebound in volume growth.”

Macro headwinds Dulux raised prices about 10% ​between March and May, but margins remain under pressure as oil-linked cost increases outpaced ​product price hikes. Oil prices have risen sharply since the conflict began in February, and Brent ‌crude ⁠oil futures were trading at $107.49 a barrel at 0642 GMT on Friday.

The impact has so far been limited on JSW Dulux's bottom line. On Wednesday, it posted a roughly 16% rise in March quarter net profit from a year ago while logging volume ​growth of about 7% ​for fiscal 2026.

The impact has extended beyond raw material pricing into the physical supply chain:

Gas Supply Deficits: Ongoing gas disruptions have created structural bottlenecks across downstream Indian workshops, preventing them from operating at optimal capacity.

Discretionary Demand Softening: Management noted that any compounding drops in discretionary home-improvement spending will likely manifest fully between mid-June and July. “There are challenges… a lot of the workshops are not running full steam because of non-availability of gas,” Rajgopal said, emphasising that supply chain friction extends well beyond basic balance-sheet pressures.

Building for the mid-market and rewarding shareholders Despite the near-term headwinds, the company's confidence about FY27 remains intact, with double-digit volume growth as the stated expectation. Part of that confidence rests on a strategic pivot already underway; JSW Dulux is actively ramping up its mid-market presence and targeting mass urban consumers, a segment where competition with Asian Paints and Birla Opus is intensifying. The push may shave margins in the short run, but it is a bet on long-term volume and relevance in a fast-urbanising market.

For now, the board has chosen to reward shareholders with a final dividend of ₹50 per share for FY26. Combined with a special dividend of ₹156 per share already announced, the total payout comes to ₹206 per share for the year, subject to shareholder approval.

“This, together with the special dividend of ₹156 per share, takes the recommended total dividend for the financial year 2025-26 to ₹206 per share,” said Parth Jindal, chairman of the company.