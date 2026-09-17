Just a Few Days to Go: Bandhan Life Multi Cap Fund NFL Closes on September 21

New Multi Cap Fund, available at an NAV of ₹ 10, with Bandhan Life’s ULIPs, brings large-, mid- and small-cap opportunities together in one portfolio When you invest for a long-term dream—your child’s education, a bigger home or a comfortable retirement—there’s one question that often comes up: where should you invest for growth?

Large-cap companies can offer the strength of established businesses. Mid-cap companies can bring higher growth potential, while small-cap companies offer opportunities to participate in emerging businesses—albeit with higher risk. But predicting which segment will perform better at any given time isn’t easy. What if you didn’t have to choose just one?

One fund, across market caps The Bandhan Life Multi Cap Fund aims to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing across large-, mid- and small-cap companies.

The fund can invest 80% to 100% in equity and equity-related instruments, with up to 20% in cash, cash equivalents and money-market instruments. This diversified approach gives you the opportunity to participate across different parts of the equity market through a single fund.

The fund is benchmarked against the Nifty 500 Index, a broad-market index representing companies across different market capitalisations and sectors of the Indian economy. Historically, the Nifty 500 has demonstrated consistent performance over longer investment horizons. The index delivered positive returns in 17 of the 20 calendar years studied.[1]

For long-term investors, that means you don’t have to try and predict whether large, mid or small caps will lead the next phase of the market. Instead, you can participate in opportunities across the market-cap spectrum.

Growth for your dreams. Protection for your loved ones. Wealth creation, however, isn’t just about numbers. Behind most financial goals are people we care about. As you work towards building wealth for tomorrow, you can also help protect the dreams of those who matter to you.

That’s why the Multi Cap Fund is available with Bandhan Life’s unit-linked insurance plans—Bandhan Life iInvest Ultima Plus, Bandhan Life iInvest II, available at your nearest Bandhan Bank branch; and Bandhan Life iInvest Advantage, available through the Bandhan Life website.

So, while your money has the opportunity to participate in equity market growth through the Multi Cap Fund, your ULIP also provides life insurance protection.

Your dreams may be years away. Your first step doesn’t have to be. No one can predict which part of the market will lead tomorrow. A multi-cap approach means you don’t have to put all your expectations on a single market-cap segment.

With the Bandhan Life Multi Cap Fund and Bandhan Life’s unit-linked plans, you can bring together diversified equity-market exposure, life insurance protection and benefits designed for a long-term financial planning journey.

The New Fund Launch closes on September 21, 2026. Just a few days to go! Give your long-term ambitions more ways to grow. ---- Notes to Editor: [1] Source: NSE Indices, Nifty 500 Index Whitepaper, October 2025 (https://www.niftyindices.com/docs/default-source/indices/nifty-500/nifty-500-whitepaper_2025.pdf)