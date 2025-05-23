Just one-third of job seekers consider themselves prepared for interviews: Report

Mumbai, May 23 (PTI) A large number of job seekers attend interviews without preparation and fail to unlock their true potential, said a report on Friday.

Advertisement

It said only 32 per cent of job seekers consider themselves prepared for interviews, reflecting their limited confidence while facing hiring managers.

"Despite the vast opportunities in the Indian job market - with 3.1 lakh jobs posted on Apna in the first quarter of 2025 alone - many candidates still struggle with confidence and lack of effective interview preparation.

"This gap holds back a large number of job seekers from unlocking their true potential and unlocking possibilities," Apna.co founder and CEO Nirmit Parikh said, quoting the report titled 'Interview Readiness Index 2025'.

He said, the future lies in AI-powered tools that offer personalised feedback and real-time interview simulations.

The report also underscores that the rising impact of digital tools in boosting interview readiness as job seekers who leveraged online tutorials, mock interviews, or AI-powered platforms reported significantly higher confidence levels (38 per cent) compared to just 24 per cent among those who did not use such resources.

Advertisement

As technology continues to transform the job search landscape, digital fluency is rapidly becoming a key driver of interview preparedness and confidence, the report added.

"These innovations can bridge the preparation gap, helping candidates build confidence, sharpen their skills, and truly showcase their abilities. Our goal is to empower every Indian to not just prepare better, but to believe in themselves, build confidence, and unlock meaningful career opportunities by becoming truly interview-ready," Parikh added.

Apna.co's 'Interview Readiness Index 2025' is based on a survey of over 10,000 respondents across the country. The report has drawn insights from individuals who attended at least one interview in the past year, with 67 per cent experiencing virtual interviews, followed by 61 per cent phone interviews, and 57 per cent in-person rounds.

Advertisement

The report further revealed that nearly half (49 per cent) of candidates with over six years of experience feel well-prepared for interviews.

Confidence declines among mid-career professionals, with just 34 per cent of those having 3 to 6 years of experience reporting readiness. The level of confidence dips further to 29 per cent among early career professionals with 1 to 3 years of experience, it stated.

It also revealed sharp contrasts in confidence level among candidates in different cities.