Karan Johar denies taking weight loss medication: I am in the pink of health

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Filmmaker Karan Johar has dismissed rumours that he took weight loss medication to achieve his new look and said he has lost the kilos "the right way".

In an Instagram Live on Thursday, Johar dismissed rumours that he took any weight loss medication.

"That's a lot of work, and it's not medication like the rumour suggests. I want to tell you I am in the pink of health. I've never felt happier, lighter on my feet. I've lost my weight the right way. I ideally wake up with a spring in my step, and I feel ready to work with new zest and zeal. So, yeah, I love it," he added.

The filmmaker said his weight loss journey started with him discovering that he needed to correct his blood levels.

The director said he is currently on a diet where he eats one meal a day and stays active by playing paddleball and swimming.

Earlier this year at the IIFA Digital Awards, Johar was asked about his weight loss and he said, "It’s about being healthy—eating right, exercising, and doing your best to feel good.”

When asked about his routine, Johad had said, “If I do that, I’ll give my secret away.”

The rumours around Johar's physique surfaced last year after the director was seen with noticeable weight loss. His latest appearances only ignited the speculations with many believing that he is on weight loss medication.