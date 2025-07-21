Karan Johar lashes out at troll calling him 'nanny of nepo kids': Do some work

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Filmmaker Karan Johar, whose credits include films such as "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" and "My Name Is Khan", slammed a troll on social media for addressing him as "nanny of nepo kids" and called for lesser negativity.

Johar shared a post on his Instagram handle on Monday praising "Saiyaara" actors, Ahaan Panday, who made his acting debut, and Aneet Padda, known for featuring in web series “Big Girls Don't Cry” and the Kajol-starrer film “Salaam Venky”.

Directed by Mohit Suri, "Saiyaara" was released on July 18 and has garnered a positive response from the audience. Johar penned a heartfelt note and also called the film Suri's best directorial.

In the same post, one of the users left a comment pointing out Johar, but the filmmaker was ready to answer.

The comment under the post read, "A gaya nepo kid ka daijaan (here comes the nanny of nepo kids)".

Johar responded by saying, "Chup kar!!! Ghar baithe baithee negativity mat paal! Do bachon ka kaam dekh !! Aur khud kuch kaam kar (Shut up. Don't breed negativity while sitting at home. Watch the work by two kids and do some work yourself)."

The filmmaker often faces negativity when it comes to the topic of nepotism as he has launched several star kids, including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday.

"Saiyaara" collected ₹21.25 crore at the box office on its opening day. The film has emerged as the biggest opening day release ever for a debutant-led film, a career-best opening for the director Suri, and the highest opening day for a love story.

It is described as an intense love story of a young couple and is backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Johar is gearing for the release of his next, "Dhadak 2", which he is producing alongside Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Adar Poonawalla, Umesh Bansal, Meenu Arora.