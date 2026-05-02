Karan Johar reviews 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Filmmaker Karan Johar lauded Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway-starrer "The Devil Wears Prada 2" and said the film made him go back to his 33-year-old self.

"The Devil Wears Prada 2", a sequel to the 2006 blockbuster with the same title released on Friday. Featuring Blunt, Hathaway, and Streep reprise their roles, the film is directed by David Frankel.

Johar shared a poster of the film on his Instagram handle as he reviewed it. The filmmaker said he won't be comparing the sequel to the original release and went on to laud the efforts by the makers to highlight how digital overdrive is consuming print.

"Nostalgia is powerful…. It keeps the present hopeful … my memory of watching #devilwearsprada is embedded in my heart… I walked out more in love with Meryl Streep ( if that was possible ) and understanding the pursuits of Miranda Priestly .. even though she was a tough leader , even though she was aesthetically judgmental and raising eye brow elitist to a fault…. But I understood her for her chase to attain excellence and perfection…. I wondered how I would feel revisiting Andy, Nigel, Emily and Miranda," he wrote in the caption.

The filmmaker said "The Devil Wears Prada 2" is relevant in today's time. "Right at the top let me not compare the two films as the first has a massive heads up of cumulative nostalgia…. This sequel speaks of our times, the ( sadly) emerging irrelevance of serious journalism …the digital overdrive Mania that is eating into the beauty of print… the powerlessness of the artistically powerful forces at the hands of corporations… the need for consolidations over ideations… all that in a Comedy? Yes… that's the solid strength of Part 2, it makes u think of the travesty of our times … Miranda is more vulnerable… Andy is more hopeful… Nigel is more amiable, and Emily is just wonderful! I ate my pop corn and sat back on my red hot seat and went back to my 33-year-old self who believed that visions can't be replaced by vendors!!! That's all," he wrote.

The first film revolved around Andy Sachs (Hathaway), a smart but fashion-clueless journalism graduate who moves to New York City with dreams of becoming a serious writer. Desperate for work, she lands a job as a junior personal assistant to Miranda Priestly, the cold and tyrannical editor-in-chief of the elite fashion magazine Runway.

The story of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" follows Streep's character, Miranda Priestly, navigating the decline of traditional print media, forced to face off against her former assistant, Emily Charlton (Blunt), who is now a high-powered luxury group executive controlling vital advertising funds.