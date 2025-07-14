Karnataka CM, political leaders remember Saroja Devi as 'Abhinaya Saraswati'

Bengaluru, Jul 14 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and several political leaders have expressed grief over the death of veteran South Indian actress B Saroja Devi, remembering her as "Abhinaya Saraswati", as she was fondly addressed.

Saroja Devi died on Monday at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru. She was 87.

She has worked in over 200 Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi films.

Siddaramaiah, in his condolence message posted on X, said her departure is a great loss to the Indian cinema.

"The news of the death of veteran Kannada actress B Saroja Devi is painful. She acted in about 200 Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada language films and was known as Abhinaya Saraswati," he said.

When we think of Saroja Devi, her soulful performances in films like Kittur Chennamma, Babruvahana, Anna Thangi come to mind, he said. She entertained moviegoers for decades.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, also on X, "A loving farewell to Abhinaya Saraswathi."

"The news of the demise of senior Kannada actress B Saroja Devi, popularly known as Abhinaya Saraswathi, is painful. She acted in five languages and served the film industry for 6 decades," he said.

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, expressing grief, said her passing away is an irreparable loss not only to Kannada but also to the entire Indian cinema.

Stating that Saroja Devi was recognized as one of the greatest actresses of the Indian film industry, former CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "She had acted in many mythological and historical films and was a household name among Kannadigas. Her portrayal of Kittur Chennamma is still remembered by everyone."

Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards were sought after for her achievements, he said.