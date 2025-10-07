Karnataka Pollution Control Board orders immediate closure of Big Boss studio

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (PTI) The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has ordered the immediate closure of the studio premises hosting the Kannada reality show Bigg Boss at Bidadi in Bengaluru South district, citing serious violations of environmental regulations.

The Board issued a notice dated October 6 to Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited (Jolly Wood Studios & Adventures), directing that all activities at the site be stopped with immediate effect.

In the official communication, the Board stated, "The said premises are being used for large-scale entertainment and studio operations without obtaining the required Consent for establishment and Consent for Operation under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981."

The notice added, "In view of the violations observed, you are hereby directed to close down the operations with immediate effect and to furnish an explanation to this office within the stipulated period."

Copies of the closure order have also been sent to the Deputy Commissioner, Ramanagara District, the Managing Director of BESCOM, and the Executive Engineer and Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical), Ramanagara Taluk, seeking their coordination in enforcing the directive.

The notice further cautioned that "failure to comply with this order will attract penal action under relevant environmental laws."

The Bigg Boss Kannada edition, hosted by actor Kichcha Sudeep, has been filmed in a custom-built set at Bidadi for several years.