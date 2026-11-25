Around three million devotees took ritual dips at prominent pilgrimage centres across Uttar Pradesh on Kartik Purnima on Tuesday, with Prayagraj recording the highest turnout at about one million, followed by Varanasi with 800,000 and Ayodhya with 500,000, according to figures released by the state government. The gatherings stretched from the Ganga ghats to the Saryu riverfront, as pilgrims arrived from early morning for ritual bathing, prayers and charitable offerings.

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The government said the turnout across six major destinations reflected continued public participation in religious traditions. The state links the turnout to its wider religious tourism and pilgrimage development agenda.

Major pilgrimage centres draw crowds Prayagraj recorded around one million devotees taking a dip in the Ganga, the release said. In Varanasi, approximately 800,000 pilgrims bathed in the river and offered water to the Sun, while religious ceremonies were held along the ghats. The city, closely associated with the Dev Deepawali tradition, witnessed a festive atmosphere through the day.

Ayodhya saw around 500,000 devotees bathing in the Saryu. Pilgrims subsequently visited temples for darshan and worship, while chants of “Jai Shri Ram” were heard across the temple town, according to the release.

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In Hapur district, Garhmukteshwar recorded about 300,000 devotees taking a dip in the Ganga. Dalmau in Rae Bareli district and Naimisharanya in Sitapur each saw around 200,000 pilgrims. Devotees at these centres also performed religious rituals and made charitable offerings after the holy bath.

The release said crowds began assembling at several ghats from the early hours. Chants of “Har Har Gange” accompanied the bathing rituals, reflecting the religious significance of Kartik Purnima for devotees across the state.

Tourism and infrastructure focus The state government linked the gatherings to the development of pilgrimage destinations and efforts to encourage religious tourism. The release described the turnout as a visible expression of faith in Sanatan traditions, with major religious centres drawing visitors from across Uttar Pradesh and beyond.

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The reported attendance across Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Garhmukteshwar, Dalmau and Naimisharanya totals about three million. Prayagraj accounted for the largest share, followed by Varanasi and Ayodhya. The government statement did not provide details on the methodology used to estimate attendance or on crowd-management arrangements at individual sites.

The figures underline the scale of religious gatherings across the state on the occasion. After bathing, devotees continued to temples and riverfront shrines for prayers, darshan and donations, extending activity at the pilgrimage centres beyond the early-morning rituals. The administration has presented the development of these destinations as part of its wider religious tourism push.