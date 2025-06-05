Kaynes Techs promoter pares 1.8 pc stake for ₹624 crore

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) A promoter of the Mysuru-based Kaynes Technology India on Wednesday divested a 1.8 per cent stake in the company for ₹624 crore through open market transactions.

According to the bulk deal data, promoter Ramesh Kunhikannan sold 6.25 lakh shares of Kaynes Technology India on the NSE and offloaded 5 lakh shares of Kaynes on the BSE -- cumulatively a 1.8 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were disposed of in the price range of ₹5,550.87-5,553.03 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to ₹624.58 crore.

After the latest transaction, Kunhikannan's stake in Kaynes Technology India came down to 55.91 per cent from 57.71 per cent.

Details of the buyers of Kaynes Technology India's shares could not be ascertained on the exchanges.

Shares of Kaynes Technology India fell 0.97 per cent to close at ₹5,730.05 apiece on the BSE, and dropped by 0.86 per cent to settle at ₹5,738.50 per piece on the NSE.

In a separate bulk deal on the NSE, the Motilal Oswal Foundation sold 37.04 lakh shares or 0.62 per cent stake in Motilal Oswal Financial Services for ₹305 crore through an open market transaction.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of ₹825.01 apiece, taking the deal value to ₹305.58 crore.

Details of the buyers of Motilal Oswal Financial Services' shares could not be identified on the NSE.