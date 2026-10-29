KazeLiving by KSKT expands into omni-channel retail: Bringing healthy food closer to consumers

In an era where health and immunity have taken centre stage in people's lives and checking food ingredient labels and tracking daily intake of nutrients and protein have become second nature, finding food consumers can trust available in one place, remains a challenge. Modern consumers seek transparency, chemical-free sourcing, and authentic nutritional value over glossy packaging. Finding such food in one place, along with information on sourcing and ingredients, has been a challenge for health-conscious consumers for some time .

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To bridge this gap, Kazeliving.com by KSKT (Kisaan Se Kitchen Tak) is evolving from an established Healthy-food e-commerce platform in NCR, serving over 1 lakh customers, into an omni-channel retail business. Over the last four years, KazeLiving has served health-conscious families across Delhi NCR through its curated and expert-vetted selection of organic groceries, daily produce, dairy, bakery, and wellness essentials. With the tagline Eat Better, Live Healthy, the brand describes its focus on healthier food choices. Now, the brand is stepping into physical retail to bring healthy food options closer to residential neighbourhoods.

From clicks to bricks: KazeLiving is expanding its presence through physical stores across NCR:

Noida: Launched on October 24

Gurgaon (Sector 57): Opening this November

Gurgaon (Sector 66): Opening this December These experience centres act as interactive retail spaces where customers can explore curated healthy alternatives, while doubling as fulfilment centres enabling 60-to-90-minute delivery. KazeLiving aims to scale this footprint to 15–20 neighbourhood experience stores and f ulfilment hubs over the next two years, with plans to cover every 7-kilometer catchment in NCR and a vision to serve over 1 million families.

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The Better Café - everyday food and beverages with selected ingredients: The store is also equipped with “The Better Café” where customers can try food and beverages such as coffees, cold brews, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, salads, open sandwiches and desserts.

Rooted in science, driven by nature Founded by branding and retail professional Santosh Srivastava, who has experience in brand development and retail networks across categories, KSKT originated as an organic farming enterprise before pivoting in 2021 into a consumer-focused healthy-food ecommerce platform, Kazeliving.com. KazeLiving relies on food scientists and expert-vetted curation to select healthier alternatives across food categories. Everything Better & Nothing Ordinary is the brand’s motto.

Furthermore, KazeLiving encourages a mindset shift away from the cosmetic appearance of food towards produce in its natural form. A minor leaf blemish is often proof of nature at work, while bright looks and colours may sometimes result from artificial processes. By connecting growers, producers and brands offering natural and healthier food products directly to consumers through e-commerce and physical retail, KazeLiving also aims to provide producers with fair pricing and market access, while making healthier food choices more accessible to customers.

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KazeLiving’s food products are available through Kazeliving.com, its app and its neighbourhood stores.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.