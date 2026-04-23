Kedarnath temple opens, marking start of Char Dham Yatra; Uttarakhand bets on scale, infrastructure push

The ceremonial opening of the Kedarnath temple on Wednesday has set the stage for the Char Dham Yatra 2026, a key religious pilgrimage that also plays a significant role in Uttarakhand’s economy and seasonal activity. The shrine, considered the eleventh Jyotirlinga of Lord Shiva, opened at 8 am with Vedic rituals, in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and senior temple authorities.

As per an official press release, the first prayer at the shrine was offered in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The temple premises, decorated with over 51 quintals of flowers, witnessed heavy footfall as devotees thronged the site amid chants of “Har Har Mahadev”.

The opening marks the operational start of a multi-month pilgrimage that draws millions annually, generating revenue across tourism, hospitality and transport sectors. This year, the state government is betting on improved infrastructure, crowd management systems and environmental measures to handle the surge.

Chief Minister Dhami, who attended the ceremony with his wife, said the government is focused on ensuring a “safe, well-organised and divine” yatra. In remarks to ANI, he shed a focus on the improved accessibility and arrangements at the shrine, noting that “thousands of devotees have already had the privilege of darshan”.

In a post on X, Dhami also thanked Prime Minister Modi for his message on the commencement of the yatra, and described it as a symbol of faith that also strengthens cultural traditions and national unity. He added that the state is committed to executing a smooth pilgrimage season.

Ahead of the opening, the state had flagged off the yatra from Rishikesh, with a focus on infrastructure upgrades and safety protocols. Key initiatives included online registration, token-based entry systems, shuttle services in difficult terrains, and enhanced monitoring of landslide-prone stretches.

The government is also pushing a “Green Char Dham Yatra” strategy this time around, mandating dustbins in vehicles and promoting a plastic-free route. Health infrastructure has been strengthened, with hospitals and medical camps set up along the route, alongside advisories for pilgrims to undergo health check-ups.

The Char Dham Yatra, which includes Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, is central to Uttarakhand’s tourism economy. Officials estimate that millions of pilgrims will undertake the journey this year, with registrations already running into large numbers.

Temple Committee officials said new management systems have been introduced to streamline pilgrim flow and reduce waiting times. Chairman Hemant Dwivedi urged devotees to take advantage of the improved arrangements.

The broader push around Kedarnath also reflects ongoing reconstruction and connectivity efforts in the region, including road upgrades and ropeway projects aimed at easing access to high-altitude shrines.

For the state, the success of the yatra is both a logistical and economic priority. CM Dhami has emphasised that preparations are being closely monitored, with coordination between multiple departments to ensure safety, cleanliness and efficiency.