Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the authorities of excessive use of force against protesters in Delhi, alleging that young people, lawyers and journalists were mistreated during the events surrounding Saturday’s demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

In a video message shared on social media, Kejriwal criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and warned that the police action could intensify calls for the Prime Minister’s resignation alongside that of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Kejriwal described the crackdown as an example of political repression and alleged that the government was undermining democratic freedoms. His comments reflect the AAP’s position on the police action; the supplied press release did not include a response from the police or the government.

AAP chief alleges police excesses during protest Kejriwal alleged that police personnel had harassed young women and detained lawyers and journalists during Saturday’s events. He said videos showing the alleged incidents were being shared widely on social media.

He also claimed that a senior Supreme Court lawyer had been dragged along the road and that other lawyers had been assaulted and detained. Kejriwal described the alleged treatment of lawyers as unprecedented and criticised the authorities’ handling of the demonstration.

The AAP leader compared the situation with an Emergency-like environment and argued that the police action could have political consequences. He said the crackdown could lead to demands for Modi to resign alongside CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

The press release did not provide independent evidence supporting the allegations or details of the number of people detained. It also did not include the Delhi Police’s account of the events.

Journalist’s arrest raises media freedom concerns, says Kejriwal Kejriwal also raised the arrest of Atul Agrawal, editor-in-chief of the Hindi Khabar and Living India group, by the Haryana Police. He alleged that the arrest followed the channel’s recent reporting on the drug trade in Haryana.

The AAP leader criticised the arrest and described it as an indication of pressure on the media. However, the press release did not provide details of the case, the grounds for the arrest or a response from the Haryana Police.

Kejriwal said the country’s youth would not be intimidated by threats and would continue to raise their voices. He also argued that the alleged treatment of protesters and media professionals was a sign of democratic institutions coming under pressure.