Kejriwal attends a 151-couple mass wedding event organised by the Koli community body in Bhavnagar

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal attended a mass wedding ceremony in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, on February 22, 2026, where 151 couples were married in a single programme, according to a note issued by the party.

The event was organised by Shri Veer Mandhata Koli Samaj organisation, which, the note said, has been conducting collective wedding ceremonies for the past 12 years with a stated focus on supporting families facing financial constraints, including orphaned girls. The organisers claimed they have facilitated marriages for more than 2,000 girls so far, and that one earlier edition of the programme had included 501 couples.

The organisers said the collective wedding model is intended to reduce the financial pressure that weddings can place on low-income households. Wedding-related expenditure—linked to ceremonies, social obligations and expectations of spending—can lead families to borrow money, mortgage jewellery or sell assets, they said. By holding a common ceremony for multiple couples, the organisers said they aim to provide a formal, community-supported setting while keeping costs lower than those associated with individual functions.

The note described the Koli community as being widely associated with agriculture, fishing and wage labour in Gujarat, and said many households remain economically vulnerable. It said collective weddings are positioned as an alternative to high-cost ceremonies that can push families into long-term debt.

AAP said Kejriwal did not make election-related remarks at the venue and confined his address to social issues and family responsibilities. According to the party’s note, he urged families and community leaders to discourage practices linked to “showmanship” and unnecessary expenditure during weddings. He also spoke about the need to ensure children receive education and opportunities, and said that students from working communities can advance if they have access to support and stable institutions.

The organisers also said the ceremony included brides from different castes and religions, describing the programme as a broader social initiative rather than an event limited to a single community. Collective wedding programmes are held across several states by community organisations and charitable bodies, often with the stated objective of reducing costs for families that would otherwise struggle to fund ceremonies.

Kejriwal’s visit formed part of his scheduled engagements in Gujarat, the note said. AAP leaders present at the event included state office-bearers and local representatives. The party said such participation in community programmes is part of its outreach in the state and is intended to engage with local groups beyond formal political meetings.

The organisers said they plan to continue the initiative and appealed for support to sustain future programmes. They also reiterated their message to families to avoid high-cost wedding practices and to prioritise education and long-term household stability over ceremonial spending.