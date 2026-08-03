Kejriwal demands choice between pure petrol and E20, seeks cut in fuel prices at national town hall

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday demanded that consumers be allowed to choose between pure petrol and E20-blended petrol at fuel stations, while also seeking a reduction in petrol prices to below ₹84 per litre. He made the demands while addressing the party's National Town Hall Against E20 at Delhi's Constitution Club, where he criticised the Centre's ethanol-blending policy and alleged that consumers were being compelled to use E20 fuel without being given an alternative.

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According to an AAP press release, more than seven lakh people participated in the programme through online and offline modes. Kejriwal claimed that the government's E20 policy was creating concerns among vehicle owners and urged the Centre to review the decision.

Calls for fuel choice, lower prices During the event, Kejriwal placed three demands before the Centre. He said petrol pumps should offer both pure petrol and E20 so that consumers could choose which fuel they wish to purchase. He also demanded that E20 should be priced lower than pure petrol and that the retail price of petrol should be brought below ₹84 per litre.

Kejriwal argued that if consumers voluntarily preferred E20 despite having a choice, it would validate the government's policy. However, he said motorists should not be compelled to purchase blended fuel in the absence of alternatives. He further alleged that petrol prices had been kept artificially high and claimed that the existing pricing structure imposed an unnecessary burden on consumers.

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The AAP chief also questioned the government's promotion of higher ethanol blends and alleged that no publicly available scientific report had been produced to support claims that E20 was safe for all vehicles. He said the issue should be debated transparently instead of dismissing criticism.

Raises concerns over ethanol policy Kejriwal alleged that India imported one billion litres of ethanol from the United States last year and claimed imports could increase significantly after wider implementation of E20. He further alleged that the policy was linked to India's trade commitments with the United States and questioned the rationale behind increasing ethanol imports.

He also claimed that automobile manufacturers had privately expressed reservations about the compatibility of E20 with vehicles manufactured before 2023, though, according to him, none were willing to issue written statements. He urged consumers to postpone purchasing petrol or diesel vehicles until E100-compatible vehicles become available and instead consider electric vehicles where feasible.

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The town hall also featured presentations by mechanics, academics and vehicle owners, who shared their experiences regarding mileage, maintenance costs and alleged vehicle damage associated with E20 fuel. The programme additionally included a theatrical performance and interactions with participants, while Kejriwal urged people to share their experiences through social media.