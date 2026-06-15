Kejriwal highlights traders’ commission, targets rivals over ED and law-and-order issues

In Jalandhar, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal emphasizes the Punjab State Traders Commission's role in supporting local businesses, while boldly attacking rival political parties for alleged misuse of central agencies and ties to gangsterism. 

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Published15 Jun 2026, 03:23 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal.
Arvind Kejriwal.(@ArvindKejriwal)

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Punjab State Traders Commission was helping address problems faced by traders and shopkeepers across the state.

Addressing a traders’ meeting in Jalandhar with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal said the commission was created to provide a direct channel for market associations and traders to raise local issues.

Key points raised

  • Commission functioning at state, district and constituency levels
  • Around 800 markets covered
  • Traders’ civic and infrastructure complaints being collected and addressed
  • Government claims extortion faced by traders has ended

“To ensure that the voice of a small trader reaches the Chief Minister directly, we created the Punjab State Traders Commission,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief also used the event to attack rival political parties, alleging misuse of central agencies and linking previous governments to gangsterism and the drug trade.

Referring to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Kejriwal alleged that he was operating under political protection from Sabarmati Jail.

The BJP has denied opposition allegations regarding the misuse of the Enforcement Directorate and other agencies, stating that they operate independently and according to law.

The event was attended by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other party leaders.

Arvind KejriwalGovernment News
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