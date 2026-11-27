Arvind Kejriwal’s appeal to Punjab women to mobilise male relatives behind the Aam Aadmi Party put welfare spending at the centre of its 2027 election pitch. Addressing an AAP Foundation Day rally in Moga, the party’s AAP national convenor said the Mawan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, free electricity, health insurance and pilgrimage programmes would remain in place if Bhagwant Mann returned as Chief Minister.

Kejriwal said the monthly payment to women was intended to provide relief from inflation, which he blamed on the Centre. Under the scheme, women receive ₹1,000 a month, while Scheduled Caste beneficiaries receive ₹1,500. Payments are credited quarterly, at ₹3,000 and ₹4,500, respectively.

He said beneficiaries who registered earlier received payments first and pending eligible beneficiaries would receive their dues on December 1. Payments would then be made quarterly. Kejriwal acknowledged that the scheme had started later than promised, attributing the delay to the state treasury being depleted by previous governments.

Funding and implementation The AAP convenor said his government took four years to replenish Punjab’s finances by saving public money. He alleged that the Centre withheld funds and tried to prevent the women’s scheme from being implemented, adding that the state had approached the court.

He presented the scheme alongside initiatives that he said fulfilled the party’s 2022 election guarantees: free electricity, pilgrimage travel, mohalla clinics, ₹10 lakh health insurance and improvements to government schools. He acknowledged that some schools still required improvement and said the government would work on them over the next five years if re-elected.

Kejriwal also claimed that the Mann government had provided more than 70,000 government jobs without bribery and that recruitment was based on merit. He cited canal water reaching fields and daytime electricity for irrigation as benefits for farmers and households throughout rural Punjab as well.

Opposition and policy continuity The AAP leader warned that the Congress, Akali Dal and BJP would discontinue the Mawan-Dheeyan scheme and free electricity if they formed the government. He cited a senior Congress leader’s criticism of the scheme as a burden on the exchequer. He alleged that the BJP government in Delhi had shut down AAP-era mohalla clinics, free medicines and pilgrimage facilities, and was preparing to end free electricity.