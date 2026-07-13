Kejriwal questions E20 fuel rollout, calls for consumer choice amid vehicle performance concerns

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday criticised the Centre's E20 fuel programme, alleging that vehicle owners are experiencing reduced fuel efficiency, higher maintenance expenses and recurring mechanical issues following the increased use of ethanol-blended petrol.

The remarks came after Kejriwal visited a vehicle service centre and a petrol pump in Delhi, where he interacted with mechanics and consumers to understand the impact of E20 petrol on day-to-day vehicle operations.

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According to Kejriwal, several mechanics claimed that vehicles are increasingly arriving at workshops with fuel system and engine-related complaints. He alleged that issues involving injectors, fuel pumps and engine performance have become more common since the wider adoption of E20 fuel.

During his visit, Kejriwal cited examples shared by vehicle owners, including reports of reduced mileage and higher repair costs. He claimed that some motorists had experienced a significant decline in fuel efficiency, resulting in increased running costs for households already facing inflationary pressures.

The AAP leader also questioned the pace of implementation of the ethanol-blending programme, arguing that consumers should be given the option to choose between E20 and conventional petrol. "If the government believes in E20, it should still allow consumers the freedom to decide which fuel they want to use," he said.

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At a petrol station, Kejriwal spoke with customers who allegedly reported that their vehicles were consuming more fuel than before. Some also claimed that older vehicles were facing performance-related issues after the transition to higher ethanol-blended fuel.

Debate Over Ethanol-Blended Fuel India's ethanol blending programme is a key component of the government's energy transition strategy. The Centre has consistently maintained that higher ethanol blending helps reduce dependence on imported crude oil, lowers carbon emissions and supports farmers by creating additional demand for agricultural produce used in ethanol production.

The government has been progressively increasing ethanol blending levels and has identified E20 fuel as an important milestone in achieving long-term energy security goals. Automobile manufacturers have also introduced E20-compatible vehicles in line with evolving fuel standards.

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Industry and Policy Perspective Experts note that ethanol-blended fuel is being adopted globally as part of efforts to diversify energy sources and reduce fossil fuel dependence. However, the transition has also prompted discussions around vehicle compatibility, consumer awareness and adaptation timelines.

While Kejriwal has called for a review of the policy's implementation and greater consumer choice, the Centre has maintained that the programme is being rolled out in a phased manner based on technical assessments and industry consultations.

The issue continues to generate debate among policymakers, vehicle owners and industry stakeholders as India advances its biofuel and energy security objectives.