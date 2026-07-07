Kejriwal raises fresh questions over E20 fuel rollout, seeks accountability from Centre and automakers

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday intensified its criticism of the Centre's nationwide rollout of E20-blended petrol, with national convenor Arvind Kejriwal demanding greater accountability from both the Union government and automobile manufacturers over the impact of higher ethanol blends on existing vehicles.

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At a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that the Centre had persuaded automobile manufacturers to publicly reassure consumers that E20 petrol could safely be used in vehicles designed for lower ethanol blends, despite cautionary provisions contained in some manufacturers' owner manuals. He announced that he would write to automobile companies seeking written guarantees on compensation if E20 fuel resulted in reduced mileage or damage to vehicle components.

He also said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week seeking clarity on whether the government or vehicle manufacturers would compensate consumers if the policy caused financial losses.

The remarks mark AAP's latest attack on the Centre's ethanol blending programme, which the Union government has projected as a key component of its clean energy and biofuel strategy.

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AAP alleges inconsistencies, cites global transition models Kejriwal alleged that Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar and Hero MotoCorp had publicly stated that E20 fuel would not damage E10-compatible vehicles, while their owner manuals advise against using petrol containing more than 10% ethanol and recommend reverting to conventional petrol if drivability or mileage issues arise.

According to Kejriwal, vehicles manufactured before 2023 were largely designed for petrol containing up to 10% ethanol, whereas vehicles manufactured after 2023 have gradually become E20 compatible.

He claimed that nearly 30 crore existing vehicles, including around 22 crore motorcycles and 8 crore cars, were not designed for E20 fuel and questioned the pace of the nationwide rollout.

Drawing comparisons with other countries, Kejriwal argued that India's transition had been significantly faster than those adopted elsewhere. He cited Japan's phased roadmap towards higher ethanol blends, Thailand's continued availability of both E10 and E20 fuel, and Brazil's decades-long transition before widespread adoption of higher ethanol content fuels.

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The AAP chief urged the Centre to offer consumers multiple fuel choices, including E0, E10 and E20 petrol, instead of limiting availability to higher ethanol blends.

Government defends policy as part of clean energy transition The Union government has maintained that ethanol blending is intended to reduce crude oil imports, lower vehicular emissions, improve energy security and provide additional income opportunities for farmers. Under the National Biofuel Policy, India has progressively expanded ethanol blending in petrol as part of its broader clean mobility strategy.

The Centre has previously stated that automobile manufacturers have aligned vehicle production with phased regulatory requirements and that E20-compatible vehicles are now being introduced across segments. Consumers have also been advised to follow manufacturer specifications while selecting fuel for their vehicles.

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The government's position has also been placed before the Supreme Court in separate proceedings relating to ethanol blending, where it has said the programme is being implemented in phases and that its long-term outcomes continue to be monitored.

Automobile manufacturers have also stated that newer vehicle models have been engineered for compatibility with E20 fuel, while fuel recommendations for older vehicles continue to be governed by individual manufacturer guidelines and owner manuals.

Kejriwal, however, maintained that consumers should not bear the financial consequences of any policy transition. He reiterated that both the Centre and automobile companies should clearly specify responsibility for compensation in the event of reduced fuel efficiency or mechanical damage allegedly arising from the use of E20 petrol.

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