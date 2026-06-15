Kejriwal says Punjab has emerged from ‘dark phase’, seeks another term for CM Mann

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday credited Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with pulling Punjab out of a “dark phase” and said the state's development work should continue under the current government.

Speaking during a roadshow in Mohali organised to thank voters for AAP's municipal corporation election victory, Kejriwal alleged that Punjab had suffered under previous SAD, BJP and Congress governments due to widespread drug abuse and poor governance.

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“CM Bhagwant Mann has brought Punjab out of that difficult period with great effort. Now we must not allow the good work to stop,” he said.

Kejriwal claimed the AAP government continued to enjoy strong public support nearly four-and-a-half years after coming to power. He pointed to measures such as free electricity, Aam Aadmi Clinics and health insurance coverage of up to ₹10 lakh.

He also said women would soon begin receiving monthly financial assistance and urged supporters to help secure another mandate for Mann.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann used the occasion to attack opposition parties, alleging that SAD and Congress leaders had looted the state and that people should remain wary of them.

“The love people are showing us keeps us going. This is only the trailer; the full picture is still to come,” Mann told the gathering.

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The Mohali roadshow witnessed a large turnout, with supporters greeting the leaders along the route.

BJP says it will contest all 117 seats BJP leader Parminder Singh Brar hit back at the statements of AAP leaders and criticised the Punjab government over law-and-order issues, asserting that his party would fight the next Assembly election without entering into an alliance.

He said the BJP would seek public support on the basis of its vision for Punjab and its governance record in other states, reported news agency ANI.

"The BJP will contest elections on all 117 seats on its own strength and form the government. There will be no alliance with any party. The message is clear: the BJP will contest all 117 seats and form the government. We will present our vision, agenda, and the report cards from other states to the people of Punjab and win their hearts. Bhagwant Mann has mortgaged the state," he said.

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Brar also raised concerns about public safety and said the government should use the remaining months of its tenure to improve the situation. "If police personnel themselves are not safe here, what hope is there for the common man? I tell Bhagwant Mann - only four months remain; set Punjab right, for you will not get another chance after this. The people of Punjab will give the BJP a chance," he stated.

(With ANI inputs)